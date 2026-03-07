Royal Author Claims Ex-Prince Andrew's "Friends Have Abandoned Him" and He Spends Most Days "Stuck Indoors Watching Movies" While Wearing His Pajamas
"I hear he's not even allowed to go out the front door."
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has endured some major life changes in 2026. After moving out of Royal Lodge in Windsor and moving into a temporary home on the Sandringham estate, the ex-prince was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. According to one royal biographer, the former Duke of York's personal life has taken a nosedive amidst the tumult.
Speaking to the Express's TalkTV, biographer Andrew Lownie explained, "He's stuck on Wood Farm up in Sandringham. I hear he's not even allowed to go out the front door to go [horseback] riding."
As for how the ex-prince is occupying his time, "Lownie claimed the former Duke of York is stuck indoors watching movies all day," per the Express. The biographer elaborated, "Well, what he did before really, which is to basically mooch around all morning in his dressing gown [bathrobe] and watch films."
Discussing the former royal's hobbies, Lownie told the outlet, "He used to go out [horseback] riding. He can't play golf but he watches videos."
The biographer continued, "He's always been a bit of a couch potato and he is just doing exactly the same."
Although Andrew was released after being questioned by the police, his legal team will reportedly be monitoring the situation closely, Lownie explained.
"I think he is still hopeful that he can do business activities but he just leads a very quiet life," Lownie noted. "Most of his friends have now abandoned him. It's a pretty isolated world."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
For now, at least, the former Prince Andrew is allegedly staying at home, far away from the royal spotlight.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.