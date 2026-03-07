Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has endured some major life changes in 2026. After moving out of Royal Lodge in Windsor and moving into a temporary home on the Sandringham estate, the ex-prince was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. According to one royal biographer, the former Duke of York's personal life has taken a nosedive amidst the tumult.

Speaking to the Express's TalkTV, biographer Andrew Lownie explained, "He's stuck on Wood Farm up in Sandringham. I hear he's not even allowed to go out the front door to go [horseback] riding."

As for how the ex-prince is occupying his time, "Lownie claimed the former Duke of York is stuck indoors watching movies all day," per the Express. The biographer elaborated, "Well, what he did before really, which is to basically mooch around all morning in his dressing gown [bathrobe] and watch films."

"I hear he's not even allowed to go out the front door to go [horseback] riding." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Discussing the former royal's hobbies, Lownie told the outlet, "He used to go out [horseback] riding. He can't play golf but he watches videos."

The biographer continued, "He's always been a bit of a couch potato and he is just doing exactly the same."

"The former Duke of York is stuck indoors watching movies all day." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Andrew was released after being questioned by the police, his legal team will reportedly be monitoring the situation closely, Lownie explained.

"I think he is still hopeful that he can do business activities but he just leads a very quiet life," Lownie noted. "Most of his friends have now abandoned him. It's a pretty isolated world."

For now, at least, the former Prince Andrew is allegedly staying at home, far away from the royal spotlight.