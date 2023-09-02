Here’s Why We Shouldn’t Expect a Back-to-School Photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis This Year

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thursday, September 8, 2022, was long planned to be a milestone day for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—long before anyone ever knew that September 8 would be the day Her late Majesty passed away at 96 years old. That Thursday was the trio’s first day at Lambrook School, and the happiness and excitement of the early part of the day was quickly replaced by grief and mourning as, by the day’s end, the children’s great-grandmother was gone. (In the strange world that is royalty, the children attended school on September 8 with the surname Cambridge, reflecting their parents' Duke and Duchess of Cambridge titles, and returned to school on September 9 with the surname Wales, reflective of their parents being named the Prince and Princess of Wales by the new King Charles.)
We have gotten used to seeing photos of the Wales children—oftentimes taken by their mother, the Princess of Wales—on their first day of school. (Remember this photo from George’s first day at Westacre Montessori nursery school in Norfolk in January 2016? Catherine took this photo, as well as one for Charlotte’s first day at Willcocks nursery in January 2018, and Louis’ first day of nursery in April 2021.)
We saw the family of five last year, but, Hello reports, we likely won’t see a first day of school photo for George, Charlotte, and Louis as they return to Lambrook on September 6. “This is because the couple tend to only share photographs with the public on milestone occasions such as when their children have had their very first day at school or nursery,” the outlet reports. This year, as George enters year six, Charlotte enters year four, and Louis enters year one, there isn’t a milestone to celebrate.
Even though we’ve gotten spoiled by first day of school photos in the past, People reports that William and Catherine “treat school as a private area so that their children can grow up in as pressure-free an atmosphere as possible.”
As the children return to school at Lambrook, expect the Prince and Princess of Wales to return to royal duties. Lambrook, by the way, is known as one of the top prep schools in the U.K., regarded not just for its academic curriculum but also for its impressive sports, drama, and music facilities. People reports that there’s an “indoor pool, full-size astroturf soccer field, and a nine-hole golf course—not to mention clubs that include horse riding, fencing, scuba diving, and polo.”
