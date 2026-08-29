Two People Are Well Placed to Bring Prince Harry and Prince William "Back Together" Again, According to Royal Experts

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams suggested that Thomas and Charlie van Straubenzee would be "obvious mediators" when it comes to Harry and William. While William has been close to Thomas van Straubenzee for decades, Prince Harry remains friends with Thomas's younger brother, Charlie van Straubenzee.
"The van Straubenzee brothers could pull off the most extraordinary feat if they joined forces to bring William and Harry together," Fitzwilliams told the outlet.
According to Fitzwilliams, "What makes the brothers ideal is that, apart from being close to both of them, Thomas is especially close to William and Charlie to Harry."
However, the royal expert also noted to the publication that organizing a reunion between Prince Harry and Prince William "most certainly won't be easy."
According to People, Meghan and Harry left their home in Montecito, California on Tuesday, August 25, and flew "by private jet to England with their children...and their dogs, Pula and Mia."
As a source told the outlet, "They wanted to spend time with the people they're closest to before they left and for the kids to have some special time with friends."
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Meanwhile, a source told the Daily Mail, "They have an English countryside dream...This will be the first time that Harry has lived in the U.K. as a private citizen where no one can demand any access to him."