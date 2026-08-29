Two People Are Well Placed to Bring Prince Harry and Prince William "Back Together" Again, According to Royal Experts

"They could pull off the most extraordinary feat if they joined forces."

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Princes William and Harry pose together on a couch wearing shirts and slacks
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Prince Harry has officially moved to the U.K. with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Following years in Montecito, California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly make England their home for the foreseeable future. And according to royal experts, there are two people who could potentially help reunite estranged brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams suggested that Thomas and Charlie van Straubenzee would be "obvious mediators" when it comes to Harry and William. While William has been close to Thomas van Straubenzee for decades, Prince Harry remains friends with Thomas's younger brother, Charlie van Straubenzee.

"The van Straubenzee brothers could pull off the most extraordinary feat if they joined forces to bring William and Harry together," Fitzwilliams told the outlet.

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Charlie van Straubenzee, Prince Harry, and Thomas van Straubenzee attend the 2015 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match between Argentina and Australia at Twickenham Stadium on October 25, 2015

Charlie van Straubenzee, Prince Harry, and Thomas van Straubenzee on October 25, 2015.

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According to Fitzwilliams, "What makes the brothers ideal is that, apart from being close to both of them, Thomas is especially close to William and Charlie to Harry."

However, the royal expert also noted to the publication that organizing a reunion between Prince Harry and Prince William "most certainly won't be easy."

According to People, Meghan and Harry left their home in Montecito, California on Tuesday, August 25, and flew "by private jet to England with their children...and their dogs, Pula and Mia."

As a source told the outlet, "They wanted to spend time with the people they're closest to before they left and for the kids to have some special time with friends."

Prince Harry wears sneakers with an all-black outfit, Meghan Markle wears a denim dress and black pumps

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to move back to the U.K. with Archie and Lilibet.

(Image credit:  Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Meanwhile, a source told the Daily Mail, "They have an English countryside dream...This will be the first time that Harry has lived in the U.K. as a private citizen where no one can demand any access to him."

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.