Queen Camilla Scolded King Charles for "Swearing a Lot" During Their Coronation—And They Were Both "Terrified" About One Detail

King Charles and Queen Camilla looked unmistakably regal on their 2023 coronation day, but behind-the-scenes, there might've been a few sharp words. A new Channel 5 series titled Lip-Reading The Royals: What Are They Really Saying? is debuting in the U.K. on February 28, and the documentary reveals how The King and Queen bickered after the historic ceremony.

While studying footage of their coronation day, forensic lip reader Nicola Hickling shares that King Charles swore as he and Camilla climbed into the Gold State Coach. "Charles gets into the carriage, he lets out a sigh and then mutters, 'f*** me,'" Hickling says (via the Daily Mail).

"And then very quickly Camilla responds, 'frankly, I don't want to hear that'," the lip reader adds.

"He swears, he swears a lot, King Charles, doesn't he?" royal analyst Cristo Foufas says in the documentary. "Because he's the King we see him as incredibly classy... and there he is, saying 'f*** me' as he gets into the carriage, because it's hard work!"

King Charles and Queen Camilla ride to their coronation on May 6, 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles is crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen then appeared to say, "Perhaps we should run off somewhere...don't wallow," to King Charles, but he wasn't in the mood. "I don't have to smile," he said, per Hickling, before "sarcastically" adding, "Oh we have to be happy and have manners do we?"

In another scene from their carriage ride, Queen Camilla asked her husband "Are you alright?" and The King replies: "No, not really."

In the documentary, former Buckingham Palace press secretary Dickie Arbiter says he sides with Charles, who seemed overwhelmed by the event.

"I am with the King on this," he shares. "There was obviously an element of frustration. At the age of 75, you're normally retired, but the monarchy doesn't retire."

King Charles and Queen Camilla wave from Buckingham Palace after their coronation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It appears both Charles and Camilla had fears that something would "go wrong," during the coronation ceremony, according to the documentary.

Forensic lip reader Khalil Anwar says that The King worried about wearing the Imperial State Crown—which weighs 2.3 pounds and is covered with more than 3,000 gemstones.

Per Anwar, The King said, "I'm not going to get too close, I don't want my crown to topple over." The monarch added: "Imagine that. I'm terrified of it falling off my head." In another scene, Camilla seems to be telling her page boys to help her, as she was afraid her own crown would come toppling off.

Prince William and his family appeared to be in good spirits during the event, however, with the Prince of Wales giving careful instructions to his three children, who were just 9, 8 and 5 years old at the time.

"Okay wave now, wave to everyone," William appears to say to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. "We're on TV, so be on your best behavior. Everyone seems to be having a jolly time celebrating with us."