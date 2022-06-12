The Cambridges Will Relocate to Windsor by the End of the Summer

Summer 2022 is one for milestones in the Cambridge family—of course the Platinum Jubilee, which celebrated Her Majesty’s historic 70-year reign. Prince William will turn 40 on June 21. And, apparently, the family of five is moving, after many months of speculation, to Berkshire and to a house on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor estate.

According to The Sunday Times (via The Independent ), William, wife Kate, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will still maintain Kensington Palace as their London home, but, by the end of the summer, their primary residence will be Windsor, as it has long been speculated. According to the outlet, George and Charlotte will leave their current prep school, Thomas’s Battersea, and enroll in a school near Windsor.

The family will also maintain their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

“It’s understood that, in time, the family will move into Windsor Castle because the Prince of Wales is not planning to [be] there as much as the Queen does when he becomes King,” The Independent reports.

“The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London,” a friend told The Sunday Times. “The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends. Their plan is to be there for the next 10 to 15 years and then move to Anmer, which is so special to them.”

It is thought that Berkshire will be the final move for the family before William becomes king.

“There is a sense of the future accelerating towards him, which is tinged with profound sadness—though he would never say it publicly—because of the implication that his grandmother would no longer be around, the added pressures on his father, and his family being under even more scrutiny,” a close aide told The Sunday Times.