Camilla, Queen Consort, Often “Calls the Shots” for King Charles III, Book Claims

According to a new book by royal expert Katie Nicholl, Camilla, Queen Consort has not just a personal influence over King Charles III but a professional one, as well.

In her book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown (opens in new tab) (which hits shelves on Tuesday), Nicholl writes that there are times when Camilla “calls the shots” and has influenced Charles to make major decisions like firing Charles’ closest aide, Michael Fawcett, in 2021. Camilla also disagreed with Charles’ son, Prince Harry, on how to handle family issues, per Insider .

Nicholl adds that Charles practices his speeches for Camilla and runs ideas by her. She also can lay the hammer down with her husband, like in 2021, when she told Charles to fire Fawcett after he was accused of offering a Saudi tycoon a knighthood in exchange for $2 million in donations to The Prince’s Foundation. Following the allegations, Fawcett ultimately resigned from his role as CEO of the Foundation.

An unnamed friend of Camilla’s told Nicholl for the book that the new Queen Consort told her husband to axe Fawcett, saying “she said Michael had to go. She essentially ousted him. She was never really a fan of Fawcett, and she could see how damaging this could be to Charles’ reign.”

Also in the book, Nicholl details how Camilla asserted herself to Harry after he suggested the royal family hire a third party to try to resolve their issues as a family.

“He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea,” Camilla’s friend told Nicholl. “She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves.”