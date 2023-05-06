Charlotte Wore the Miniature Version of Princess Catherine's Floral Crown for the Coronation

Like mother, like daughter.

Princess Catherine
(Image credit: Getty)
Paulina Jayne Isaac
By Paulina Jayne Isaac
published

Like mother, like daughter! 

Princess Charlotte took fashion cues from mom Princess Catherine when it came to her outfit for King Charles' coronation. The young royal was photographed wearing a miniature version of the Princess of Wale's flower crown. 

Princess Charlotte of Wales travelling in the state car during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

(Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony.

(Image credit: PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony.

(Image credit: TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ahead of the Coronation, The Times (opens in new tab) reported that Kate was rumored to be foregoing the precedent of wearing a tiara and instead opting for a floral-type headpiece. "There are also rumors within palace circles that no royal women will wear tiaras," the outlet added.

"The sight of the Princess of Wales in a floral crown will set a particular tone, showing the King's reverence for nature and his passion for flowers," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told the British outlet regarding the idea of Kate wearing flowers in her hair. "It seems like an especially egalitarian touch as well. As the wife of the future King, she will be setting an example for the other women in the congregation, who might find it awkward to even think of wearing tiaras."

Kate's position as a trendsetter could have a lasting effect on the fashion traditions of British royalty. Smith continued, "One result may be that the crowns and regalia covered with precious jewels may stand out in sharper relief as symbols of the monarchy. They are, after all, held in trust by the monarch for the nation and represent the continuity of the monarchy over one thousand years."

If you're currently outside the U.K., you can use a VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)—which has a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)—to watch the coronation live on the BBC, which aired Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953.

Paulina Jayne Isaac
Paulina Jayne Isaac

Paulina is the Weekend Editor at Cosmopolitan.com. When she isn’t covering celeb and pop culture news, she can be found listening to Taylor Swift, watching a teen drama (One Tree Hill is her favorite), or perfecting her skincare routine.

Latest