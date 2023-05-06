Charlotte Wore the Miniature Version of Princess Catherine's Floral Crown for the Coronation

Like mother, like daughter!

Princess Charlotte took fashion cues from mom Princess Catherine when it came to her outfit for King Charles' coronation. The young royal was photographed wearing a miniature version of the Princess of Wale's flower crown.

(Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

(Image credit: PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ahead of the Coronation, The Times (opens in new tab) reported that Kate was rumored to be foregoing the precedent of wearing a tiara and instead opting for a floral-type headpiece. "There are also rumors within palace circles that no royal women will wear tiaras," the outlet added.

"The sight of the Princess of Wales in a floral crown will set a particular tone, showing the King's reverence for nature and his passion for flowers," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told the British outlet regarding the idea of Kate wearing flowers in her hair. "It seems like an especially egalitarian touch as well. As the wife of the future King, she will be setting an example for the other women in the congregation, who might find it awkward to even think of wearing tiaras."

Kate's position as a trendsetter could have a lasting effect on the fashion traditions of British royalty. Smith continued, "One result may be that the crowns and regalia covered with precious jewels may stand out in sharper relief as symbols of the monarchy. They are, after all, held in trust by the monarch for the nation and represent the continuity of the monarchy over one thousand years."

