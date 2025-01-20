Duchess Sophie Became Tearful Talking About Her Children Attending a Vigil for Queen Elizabeth II

"I don't think I can talk about it any more."

Duchess Sophie wears a white jacket and looks like she is about to cry
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Duchess Sophie celebrated her 60th birthday on Monday, Jan. 20. In honor of the special occasion, the Duchess of Edinburgh spoke to The Telegraph about a plethora of subjects, including her two children—Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

During the interview, Sophie recalled Queen Elizabeth II's death, and the vigil that followed at Westminster Hall. On September 17, 2022, the late Queen's grandchildren stood vigil at her coffin, an event which clearly impacted Duchess Sophie immensely.

The Duchess of Edinburgh called her children standing vigil at the Queen's coffin "incredibly moving," noting that she was "just so proud of them."

"I suppose there was a part of me initially that thought, 'Would it be appropriate for James, perhaps, to do it?' because he was younger than the others, but he was really keen to do it," Sophie explained. "And I think it was really important for him to do it, and obviously for Louise as well."

Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn join the rest of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren for her vigil, also in attendance were Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice of York, Princess Eugenie of York, Zara Tindall, and Peter Phillips

Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn join the rest of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren for her vigil on September 17, 2022.

(Image credit: AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn join the rest of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren for her vigil, also in attendance were Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice of York, Princess Eugenie of York, Zara Tindall, and Peter Phillips

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward watch as their children take part in the vigil for Queen Elizabeth II following her death.

(Image credit: AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Ultimately, the Duchess of Edinburgh felt that all of the late Queen's grandchildren "did it so well." "I was slightly holding my breath, wanting them to feel that they'd done it well more than anything else," she told the outlet. "I wasn't worried about anything happening; it was more that I wanted them to feel that they'd done their bit for their grandmother."

According to The Telegraph, Duchess Sophie's emotions became obvious, as they noted, "She pauses, putting her hand on her heart and seeming to blink to stop tears falling." "I don't think I can talk about it any more," she told the interviewer.

James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor pay respects during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England

Duchess Sophie reflected on her children's role in Queen Elizabeth's vigil.

(Image credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

During the same interview, Duchess Sophie reflected on how she found her feet after joining the Royal Family. "It goes back to when I first started to get involved with taking on patronages and engagements," she explained to the newspaper. "I was trying to find, not a unique thing for myself, but a direction of travel I suppose."

The Duchess of Edinburgh continued, "And, of course, inevitably every time I went down a route, I found a member of the family working very hard doing something and I retreated a bit and thought, 'No not there, treading on toes.' And I suddenly thought, 'What have I been doing up until this point and could shape what potentially could be the next move?'"

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸