Duchess Sophie "Never Got Overly Involved" in Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship, But She Was a "Peacekeeper"
The Duchess of Edinburgh "was among the few people who understood how difficult it was behind-the-scenes."
Duchess Sophie was celebrated throughout 2024, for stepping up to support Princess Kate during her cancer diagnosis and for taking over important roles from other Royal Family members. Described as a "royal sister" to the Princess of Wales, it's perhaps unsurprising that the Duchess of Edinburgh has reportedly always been supportive of both Prince William and Prince Harry, regardless of any royal rift rumors.
In a new interview, royal commentator Katie Nicholl opened up about Duchess Sophie's alleged role within the Royal Family and its key relationships. She told OK! magazine, "Sophie is a very popular member of the family because she's easy-going, there's never any drama, and she just gets on with the job, quietly and diligently." Nicholl also called Sophie a "bridge between generations," who has allegedly been a support to Prince William, Prince Harry, and their respective families.
"She was very supportive in those years when William and Prince Harry fell out," Nicholl claimed. According to the royal expert, the Duchess of Edinburgh "was among the few people who understood how difficult it was behind-the-scenes, and rumor has it she played a bit of a peacekeeper."
Nicholl claimed that "Sophie and Catherine are very close... much more so than people realize." In fact, the Duchess of Edinburgh appears to be friendly with most people within the Royal Family, including Queen Camilla.
"Sometimes you get a glimpse of Sophie and Camilla at official engagements, and you can see the smiles aren't just for the cameras," Nicholl told the outlet. "They genuinely get along, and if you look at their interests, particularly around women empowerment, there's a lot of common ground."
Nicholl also suggested that Sophie, who was once called the "Royal Family's secret weapon," has become so prominent in royal circles precisely "because she never got overly involved in all the internal politics."
Throughout 2024, during which Princess Kate underwent treatment for cancer, "Sophie and Prince Edward have been there emotionally for William and Catherine," Nicholl explained. As a result, the close friendship between the two couples was reportedly "cemented." "They live close to each other in Windsor, and the Edinburghs have visited them at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, too," according to the royal expert.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ultimately, it seems that Duchess Sophie could be a key figure within the Royal Family for years to come.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
I'm Addicted to Lymphatic Drainage and This Body Sculpting Kit Is My New Go-To
I saw a difference after just one use.
By Carly Cardellino Published
-
These Are the Most-Anticipated Korean Films Coming in 2025—From a 'Kill Boksoon' Spinoff to Bong Joon-ho's Latest
Get excited, cinephiles.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
With Documentaries and Shows About Scammers and Political Scandals Out Soon, 2025 Should Be a Great Year for True Crime
Here's what should be on your radar.
By Abby Monteil Published
-
How Prince William Ended Up in a "Fight" at a Christmas Party for the Royal Family and Their Staff
Former royal butler Grant Harrold dished on how the unexpected moment unfolded.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana Wanted Prince Harry and Prince William to Grow Up Experiencing "Life Beyond the Palace Walls"
"She wanted her two boys to be brought up in a way no other royal Princes had been."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How an Abduction Plot Involving Prince Harry Forced the Royal Family to Rethink Their Security Protocol
A murder suspect had allegedly been planning to kidnap the Duke in Argentina, and gun shots were fired.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton "Leaned on" Two Family Members "Very Hard" During Her "Darkest Days," Says Royal Expert
"They have undoubtedly been a vital part of the family this year, both practically and emotionally."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The 6 Most Shocking Royal Stories of 2024
From those Kate Middleton conspiracy theories to Norway's shocking rape allegations.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Once Revealed the "Cold-Blooded" Christmas Gift He Received From a Royal Family Member
He also shared that he felt "nothing for her, except a bit of pity and a lot of jumpiness."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Former Royal Butler Says Prince William "Will Clear Out All the Stuffed Shirts" at Christmas Once He Becomes King
Paul Burrell tells 'Marie Claire' that it won't be "a court Christmas" when William is in charge.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Prince William Helped Kate Middleton During a "Moment of Concern" in Sandringham on Christmas Day
"We've seen William having to be more hands-off with Kate," a body language expert explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published