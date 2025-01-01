Duchess Sophie "Never Got Overly Involved" in Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship, But She Was a "Peacekeeper"

The Duchess of Edinburgh "was among the few people who understood how difficult it was behind-the-scenes."

Duchess Sophie joins Prince William, King Charles, and Prince Harry on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Queen Mother&#039;s 100th birthday celebrations
(Image credit: Ken Goff/Getty Images)
Duchess Sophie was celebrated throughout 2024, for stepping up to support Princess Kate during her cancer diagnosis and for taking over important roles from other Royal Family members. Described as a "royal sister" to the Princess of Wales, it's perhaps unsurprising that the Duchess of Edinburgh has reportedly always been supportive of both Prince William and Prince Harry, regardless of any royal rift rumors.

In a new interview, royal commentator Katie Nicholl opened up about Duchess Sophie's alleged role within the Royal Family and its key relationships. She told OK! magazine, "Sophie is a very popular member of the family because she's easy-going, there's never any drama, and she just gets on with the job, quietly and diligently." Nicholl also called Sophie a "bridge between generations," who has allegedly been a support to Prince William, Prince Harry, and their respective families.

"She was very supportive in those years when William and Prince Harry fell out," Nicholl claimed. According to the royal expert, the Duchess of Edinburgh "was among the few people who understood how difficult it was behind-the-scenes, and rumor has it she played a bit of a peacekeeper."

Nicholl claimed that "Sophie and Catherine are very close... much more so than people realize." In fact, the Duchess of Edinburgh appears to be friendly with most people within the Royal Family, including Queen Camilla.

"Sometimes you get a glimpse of Sophie and Camilla at official engagements, and you can see the smiles aren't just for the cameras," Nicholl told the outlet. "They genuinely get along, and if you look at their interests, particularly around women empowerment, there's a lot of common ground."

Duchess Sophie attends Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert wearing a white jacket and a paisley skirt

Duchess Sophie sat next to Princess Kate at the Christmas carol concert.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Nicholl also suggested that Sophie, who was once called the "Royal Family's secret weapon," has become so prominent in royal circles precisely "because she never got overly involved in all the internal politics."

Throughout 2024, during which Princess Kate underwent treatment for cancer, "Sophie and Prince Edward have been there emotionally for William and Catherine," Nicholl explained. As a result, the close friendship between the two couples was reportedly "cemented." "They live close to each other in Windsor, and the Edinburghs have visited them at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, too," according to the royal expert.

Ultimately, it seems that Duchess Sophie could be a key figure within the Royal Family for years to come.

