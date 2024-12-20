Duchess Sophie Hailed as "Unsung Hero of Christmas" After "Stepping Up" to Help Kate Middleton

There's a reason that Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh is often referred to as Kate Middleton's "royal sister." Prince Edward's wife has shown her strength throughout 2024, during which Princess Kate took a step back from her public facing role within the Royal Family. Now, a new report has explored how Duchess Sophie worked to take the "pressure off" the Princess of Wales during a difficult year.

In a new article, the Daily Mail called Duchess Sophie the "unsung hero of Christmas," alluding to her seemingly unending support of Kate Middleton. "Whether singing carols or making mince pies, Sophie hasn't shied away from stepping up while Princess Kate has been making a gradual return to duties following treatment for cancer," the outlet reported.

Sophie's extremely busy 2024 schedule included attending the Qatari state banquet at Buckingham Palace earlier this month. Princess Kate skipped the banquet in favor of a small daytime gathering.

Duchess Sophie worked to take the "pressure off" the Princess of Wales during a difficult year. (Image credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Duchess Sophie's "sisterly" support of Princess Kate has been highlighted. Last month, royal author Ingrid Seward told Hello! , "They have a sisterly bond and Sophie is like the older sister Kate never had."

Seward also pointed out that neither Kate nor Sophie came from an aristocratic background, giving them a unique bond within the Royal Family. "They both had really long romances with their husbands-to-be and Sophie lived at the Palace," Seward told the outlet. "By the time they got married, they had more knowledge than the royal brides before them about what they were getting into."

"They have a huge amount in common having probably formed a bond very much at the beginning," Seward continued. "Sophie was there for Kate in an unofficial capacity because she had the same experience of being a commoner marrying into the family."

"Sophie hasn't shied away from stepping up while Princess Kate has been making a gradual return." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, Duchess Sophie has already been described as the "Royal Family's secret weapon." Her continued support of Princess Kate has demonstrated what an asset she is to the Royal Family, which is likely to continue for years to come.

