Prince William's Subtle PDA at Qatari State Visit Shows He's Always Looking Out For Kate Middleton
The Prince of Wales made a small but romantic gesture at the event.
Kate Middleton has returned to her official royal duties after undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment following a cancer diagnosis. On Tuesday, Dec. 3, royal fans were delighted to witness Princess Kate stepping out for a major state visit at Buckingham Palace. In particular, Prince William's sweet PDA for his wife didn't go amiss.
The Princess of Wales joined King Charles and husband Prince William to welcome the Amir of Qatar and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher Bint Hamad Bin Suhaim Al-Thani. For the special occasion, Kate wore a bespoke Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat in the same color as the Qatari flag. While Prince William and Princess Kate rarely engage in PDA, the enduring couple appeared to make an exception during the event.
Though it was extremely subtle, Prince William was spotted placing his hand on Princess Kate's shoulder. Discussing the Prince of Wales' unforgettable gesture, the Daily Mail's royal editor noted, "William just once discreetly laying a comforting hand on her shoulder but otherwise happily letting his wife get on with what she does best—shine."
The outlet shared a brief video clip of the unexpected PDA moment, which has since been dissected by royal fans on social media.
Alongside her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat, Princess Kate wore a Sahar Millinery hat, maroon leather boots, and carried her Chanel top-handle bag. To complete her outfit, Kate wore Queen Elizabeth's Japanese pearl choker, and the late monarch's Bahrain pearl earrings.
Following the welcome ceremony, the Princess of Wales took part in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace with King Charles.
Unfortunately, Queen Camilla wasn't able to attend the outdoor part of the event as she is still recovering from a strain of pneumonia, which she developed following a chest infection. However, Camilla did make an appearance at the state banquet held that night at Buckingham Palace. She made sure to dazzle guests by wearing Queen Alexandra's Kokoshnik tiara, which hasn't been seen for a decade.
As for the Prince and Princess of Wales' rarely witnessed PDA, royal experts have long analyzed the couple's connection. "William and Kate have been keeping royal fans, and each other, supplied with a stream of romantic gestures, tie-signs, and touch rituals since they first married, but their technique seems to be driven by inclusion," body language expert Judi James told The Daily Express in 2023. She continued, "We can see they are a romantic and in love couple but they never allow their body language rituals together to exclude the viewer."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
