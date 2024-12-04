Prince William's Subtle PDA at Qatari State Visit Shows He's Always Looking Out For Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton has returned to her official royal duties after undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment following a cancer diagnosis. On Tuesday, Dec. 3, royal fans were delighted to witness Princess Kate stepping out for a major state visit at Buckingham Palace. In particular, Prince William's sweet PDA for his wife didn't go amiss.

The Princess of Wales joined King Charles and husband Prince William to welcome the Amir of Qatar and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher Bint Hamad Bin Suhaim Al-Thani. For the special occasion, Kate wore a bespoke Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat in the same color as the Qatari flag. While Prince William and Princess Kate rarely engage in PDA, the enduring couple appeared to make an exception during the event.

Though it was extremely subtle, Prince William was spotted placing his hand on Princess Kate's shoulder. Discussing the Prince of Wales' unforgettable gesture, the Daily Mail's royal editor noted, "William just once discreetly laying a comforting hand on her shoulder but otherwise happily letting his wife get on with what she does best—shine."

The outlet shared a brief video clip of the unexpected PDA moment, which has since been dissected by royal fans on social media.

Kate Middleton stands next to Prince William and King Charles to welcome the Amir of Qatar and Sheika of Qatar. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat, Princess Kate wore a Sahar Millinery hat, maroon leather boots, and carried her Chanel top-handle bag. To complete her outfit, Kate wore Queen Elizabeth's Japanese pearl choker , and the late monarch's Bahrain pearl earrings.

Following the welcome ceremony, the Princess of Wales took part in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace with King Charles.

Unfortunately, Queen Camilla wasn't able to attend the outdoor part of the event as she is still recovering from a strain of pneumonia, which she developed following a chest infection. However, Camilla did make an appearance at the state banquet held that night at Buckingham Palace. She made sure to dazzle guests by wearing Queen Alexandra's Kokoshnik tiara, which hasn't been seen for a decade.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend a welcome ceremony for the Qatari State Visit. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/Wire Image)