Kate Middleton Is Returning To Royal Duties With Two Confirmed Events While Queen Camilla's Attendance Is "Subject To Medical Advice"
The Princess of Wales will attend two major royal occasions.
Princess Kate has been taking a slow and steady approach when it comes to returning to royal duties amid her cancer battle, but on Friday, Nov. 8, Buckingham Palace announced that the Princess of Wales was confirmed to attend two major royal events over the weekend.
The 42-year-old royal, who shared that she'd been diagnosed with cancer in March, will appear at both the annual Festival of Remembrance concert on Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday's Remembrance Day service in London. Both events honor the service and sacrifice of Brits who risked their lives to defend their country.
Unfortunately, it's unclear if Queen Camilla—who was forced to cancel her official engagements this week while fighting a chest infection—will make either of the events. Per the palace, her attendance "will be subject to medical advice nearer the time."
While Camilla might need to continue recovering at home, the members of the Royal Family confirmed to attend the Festival of Remembrance alongside the Princess of Wales are Prince William, King Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
On Sunday, Princess Kate along with the aforementioned members of the Royal Family will attend a somber ceremony at The Cenotaph war memorial in London to honor Remembrance Sunday.
Typically, royal women wear red poppy brooches and pearl jewelry during the events, which hold significance in terms of remembering fallen soldiers (poppies) and mourning (pearls).
Saturday will mark the Princess of Wales's third major public event of 2024 after taking part in Trooping the Colour in June and the Wimbledon men's finals in July. She's also met privately with teenager cancer patient Liz Hatton and in October, joined Prince William to speak with emergency services personnel and families impacted by the tragic stabbing of three children.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Prince William Says "Dreadful" 2024 Was "The Hardest Year In My Life"
Prince William wearing a gray blazer and pants walking in the woods
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Katie Holmes's $2,400 Tote Bag Is the Ultimate Investment Piece
She's getting her price-per-wear.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
To Elect a Woman President, We Need Men
If we’re serious about expanding opportunities for women, we can’t ignore half the electorate.
By Reshma Saujani Published
-
Queen Camilla's Kids Were "Terrified" By Accidental Queen Elizabeth Run-In
Tom Parker Bowles revealed he only ever met the late Queen twice.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla and Julia Roberts Share a Surprising 'Favorite Thing' with Oprah Winfrey
The unlikely trio all love the same British brand.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Training at the Gym" After Completing Her Cancer Treatment
"She has changed the way she lives her life."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Is Being Replaced at Royal Events as She's Too Sick to Attend After Australia Visit
"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate's Children "Will Be So Proud" as She Returns to the Spotlight This Holiday Season
"It will certainly be an important and hugely welcome milestone along her road to full recovery."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William Were "Astonished" by "Exaggerated" Response to Edited Mother's Day Photo
"The reaction seemed extremely disproportionate."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana's Friend Believes the Royal Family Is Finally "Listening" to Prince Harry
"Maybe this is a sign that the family are listening."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Emotionally Revisits Proposing to Princess Kate During South Africa Visit
"Africa has always held a special place in my heart."
By Amy Mackelden Published