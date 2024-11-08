Kate Middleton Is Returning To Royal Duties With Two Confirmed Events While Queen Camilla's Attendance Is "Subject To Medical Advice"

Princess Kate has been taking a slow and steady approach when it comes to returning to royal duties amid her cancer battle, but on Friday, Nov. 8, Buckingham Palace announced that the Princess of Wales was confirmed to attend two major royal events over the weekend.

The 42-year-old royal, who shared that she'd been diagnosed with cancer in March, will appear at both the annual Festival of Remembrance concert on Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday's Remembrance Day service in London. Both events honor the service and sacrifice of Brits who risked their lives to defend their country.

Unfortunately, it's unclear if Queen Camilla—who was forced to cancel her official engagements this week while fighting a chest infection—will make either of the events. Per the palace, her attendance "will be subject to medical advice nearer the time."

Members of the Royal Family, seen here in 2023, join together to attend the Festival of Remembrance each year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Camilla might need to continue recovering at home, the members of the Royal Family confirmed to attend the Festival of Remembrance alongside the Princess of Wales are Prince William, King Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

On Sunday, Princess Kate along with the aforementioned members of the Royal Family will attend a somber ceremony at The Cenotaph war memorial in London to honor Remembrance Sunday.

Typically, royal women wear red poppy brooches and pearl jewelry during the events, which hold significance in terms of remembering fallen soldiers (poppies) and mourning (pearls).

Saturday will mark the Princess of Wales's third major public event of 2024 after taking part in Trooping the Colour in June and the Wimbledon men's finals in July. She's also met privately with teenager cancer patient Liz Hatton and in October, joined Prince William to speak with emergency services personnel and families impacted by the tragic stabbing of three children.