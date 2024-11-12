Princess Kate's "Royal Sister" Duchess Sophie Steps Into New Role After Comforting Kate On Remembrance Day
The Duchess of Edinburgh marked a royal first on Nov. 11.
The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped up as a caring confidante for Princess Kate during the somber Remembrance Day events in London on Nov. 9 and 10—and now Sophie, 59, has been given her own special role in honoring the U.K.'s fallen soldiers.
In a royal first, Sophie led the Armistice Service at England's National Arboretum solo, marking the two minutes of silence across the U.K. and Europe. This was a departure from her last appearance at the event in 2020, when Sophie's husband, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, accompanied her at the service.
The annual Armistice commemoration sees a different member of the Royal Family chosen to represent the monarchy. In 2023, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence led the event.
The duchess—wearing a black Armani coat and pillbox hat along with poppy pins to honor veterans—laid a poppy-covered wreath in honor of those who died fighting for their country. The message on her wreath read, "In memory of our fallen. Sophie."
Sophie, who serves as Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, also read the moving poem For the Fallen by Laurence Binyon during the Armistice Day event.
The Duchess of Edinburgh has taken on increasing roles within the Royal Family in the past several years and was said to be particularly close to her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth. Sophie also shares a bond with nephew Prince William and his family, especially Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte, and she's taken young Charlotte on shopping outings in London.
Sophie has been referred to as the Princess of Wales's "royal sister," and during Sunday's Remembrance Sunday even, the duchess stood next to Kate in place of Queen Camilla, who has been battling a chest infection. The duchess was there with a comforting hand on Kate's back as the princess—who has been battling cancer this year—attended her second major royal event since this summer.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
