Princess Charlotte Just Went on a London Shopping Trip with Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise
"There is a really warm connection between Sophie and her great-niece."
As her summer vacation continues, Princess Charlotte is enjoying spending time with the royal family. It was recently reported that Charlotte attended an outdoor festival with her mom, Princess Kate, and siblings Prince George and Prince Louis. Earlier this summer, Charlotte accompanied Princess Kate to Wimbledon, where both mother and daughter had fun watching the tennis. Now, The Sun has reported that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has taken Princess Charlotte on a fun shopping trip.
According to the publication, Sophie and Charlotte reportedly visited department store Peter Jones in London, alongside Sophie's daughter Lady Louise. A "senior royal source" told the outlet, "There is a really warm connection between Sophie and her great-niece, which is very touching."
The source continued, "Louise adores Charlotte too, but doesn't see as much of her as she is mostly away in Scotland." It was also noted that Princess Kate is supportive of Duchess Sophie's positive influence on Princess Charlotte. According to the report, Sophie has taken Charlotte on several shopping trips so far.
Following her mom's cancer diagnosis, 2024 can't have been easy for Princess Charlotte. However, a source told OK! that Charlotte appreciates her life as a member of the royal family. "It’s clear Charlotte feels so proud to be Kate’s daughter," a source told the outlet. "And she loves doing special things with her mom, like attending Wimbledon. She really seems to understand how lucky she is to have these incredible experiences."
It was recently reported that Princess Charlotte has changed her style as she's growing up. Speaking to People, Bethan Holt, Style Director at the Daily Telegraph, explained, "It felt like a bit of a milestone, like she's transitioning from a sweet little girl in smocked floral dresses to a slightly more grown-up tween vibe."
It's entirely possible that Duchess Sophie helps Princess Charlotte pick out new clothes during their shopping trips. Either way, it's nice to know Charlotte has a positive role model who has taken the little princess under her wing.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
King Charles Visits Memorial Dedicated to 3 Girls Killed at U.K. Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Class
The pop star herself recently visited with survivors backstage at her “Eras Tour” concert.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kaia Gerber Gives Meghan Markle’s Favorite Nail Trend an Unexpected Twist
A naked manicure is perfect for fall.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Prince Harry May Never "Regain the Trust" with Prince William and Princess Kate
"The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry May Never "Regain the Trust" with Prince William and Princess Kate
"The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Is the "Stronger Partner" in Prince Harry Marriage, Royal Expert Claims
"I believe from what I've heard from friends of his that he is very happy in California."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate "May Never Return" to Her Full-Time Royal Duties
The Princess of Wales will reportedly "reevaluate" her role within the royal family.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is Preparing for Her "Destiny" as Queen with "Common Sense" and "Strength"
"She has a right to make her views known."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Allegedly Doesn't Want Prince Harry at His Future Coronation
"Harry simply cannot do without his brother."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Is Encouraging Daughter Princess Lilibet to Find Her Voice and "Be Heard"
"At three she has found her voice and we are so proud of that."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Enjoys "Nerf Battle" With George, Charlotte, and Louis at Gone Wild Festival
Prince Louis was heard shouting, "Nerf or nothing, let's do this!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Still Feels "Hurt by His Family," Relationships With Royals Reportedly Remain Difficult
"He feels hurt that his security was downgraded, and he feels he's been hard done by."
By Amy Mackelden Published