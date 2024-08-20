Princess Charlotte Just Went on a London Shopping Trip with Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise

As her summer vacation continues, Princess Charlotte is enjoying spending time with the royal family. It was recently reported that Charlotte attended an outdoor festival with her mom, Princess Kate, and siblings Prince George and Prince Louis. Earlier this summer, Charlotte accompanied Princess Kate to Wimbledon, where both mother and daughter had fun watching the tennis. Now, The Sun has reported that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has taken Princess Charlotte on a fun shopping trip.

According to the publication, Sophie and Charlotte reportedly visited department store Peter Jones in London, alongside Sophie's daughter Lady Louise. A "senior royal source" told the outlet, "There is a really warm connection between Sophie and her great-niece, which is very touching."

The source continued, "Louise adores Charlotte too, but doesn't see as much of her as she is mostly away in Scotland." It was also noted that Princess Kate is supportive of Duchess Sophie's positive influence on Princess Charlotte. According to the report, Sophie has taken Charlotte on several shopping trips so far.

"There is a really warm connection between Sophie and her great-niece," a source said. (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Following her mom's cancer diagnosis, 2024 can't have been easy for Princess Charlotte. However, a source told OK! that Charlotte appreciates her life as a member of the royal family. "It’s clear Charlotte feels so proud to be Kate’s daughter," a source told the outlet. "And she loves doing special things with her mom, like attending Wimbledon. She really seems to understand how lucky she is to have these incredible experiences."

It was recently reported that Princess Charlotte has changed her style as she's growing up. Speaking to People , Bethan Holt, Style Director at the Daily Telegraph, explained, "It felt like a bit of a milestone, like she's transitioning from a sweet little girl in smocked floral dresses to a slightly more grown-up tween vibe."

It's entirely possible that Duchess Sophie helps Princess Charlotte pick out new clothes during their shopping trips. Either way, it's nice to know Charlotte has a positive role model who has taken the little princess under her wing.