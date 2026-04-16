Duchess Sophie Speaks Out on "Horrendous Human Cost" She's Witnessed in Her Groundbreaking Royal Work

Duchess Sophie made a poignant appearance on Wednesday, April 15 to mark the third anniversary of the conflict in Sudan, which has now become the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The Duchess of Edinburgh serves as royal patron of U.K. children’s charity Plan International , and she attended a roundtable event at its headquarters to raise awareness for the “harrowing” situation in Sudan.

Together with Sudanese youth advocates, civil society organizations, U.K. Government representatives and humanitarian workers, Duchess Sophie discussed the impact the conflict has had on the Sudanese people, especially girls.

“After three years of conflict, Sudan is reaping the most horrendous human cost on the planet,” the Duchess of Edinburgh said. “I’ve had the privilege of speaking to women impacted by conflicts from all over the world—but the stories from Sudan are the most harrowing I have ever heard.”

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Duchess Sophie attends an event at Plan International to mark the third anniversary of the conflict in Sudan. (Image credit: Plan International/Robin Prime)

Duchess Sophie continued, “No human should ever have to encounter such devastation and violence. We must not forget about Sudan and I will keep raising my voice where and when I can.”

During the Plan International event, she added words of support on a tree of reflection, writing, “Peace is the only option. The People of Sudan are not forgotten.”

According to the charity, more than 21 million people are facing extreme hunger in Sudan, with famine declared in parts of the country. Right now, 12 million Sudanese people—a quarter of the population—are thought to be at risk of gender-based violence, including rape and sexual assault.

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Chad-Sudan border in 2024, and in January 2026 she penned a powerful essay in the Telegraph about her experience there.

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Duchess Sophie adds her words of support to a reflection tree at Plan International. (Image credit: Plan International/Robin Prime)

After meeting girls and women who had escaped Sudan, she reflected on “their eyes telling tales of horrors no one should ever see,” including “bodies piled up like a wall” and “women raped and beaten.”

“Girls who have had their education interrupted must be given the chance to return to school, and women, men and children who have endured unthinkable sexual violence need access to health services, safe spaces and support to recover and restore their dignity,” the duchess wrote. “These are not luxuries; they are basic human requirements.”