Duchess Sophie Trades Royal Gems for Kenyan Beads With a Powerful Meaning

Duchess Sophie returned from a trip to Somalia and Kenya in late February, and on Tuesday, March 3, she showed off a memory from her travels during an official royal visit to Northern Ireland.

Wearing a brown blazer buttoned up over a burgundy tweed midi dress, the Duchess of Edinburgh visited a new specialist autism center, attended a Women in Leadership event and even cuddled some guide dogs. Taking a cue from Princess Kate's outfit in Wales last week, Sophie accessorized with maroon leather boots, finishing off her look with jewelry from Nairobi, Kenya-based Kazuri Beads.

The duchess visited the jeweler during her trip to Kenya on February 25, learning how the company creates employment opportunities and financial security for women in the area. Sophie has long championed causes related to female empowerment, and Kazuri Beads has grown to a world-renowned brand while staying true to its core values.

Duchess Sophie wears beaded earrings and a matching necklace from Kazuri Beads. (Image credit: Alamy)

The duchess meets with therapy dogs in Belfast on March 3. (Image credit: Alamy)

Duchess Sophie purchases a necklace at Kazuri Beads in Nairobi, Kenya. (Image credit: Alamy)

Sophie took time to try on multiple pieces during her visit to the jeweler, which focuses on handmade, traditional African craftsmanship. She was shown purchasing the eggplant-colored necklace she wore to Belfast in photos from her Kenya trip, and Sophie paired the beaded design with a coordinating pair of round drop earrings.

The Duchess of Edinburgh also sported a pair of green sea glass earrings from Kazuri Beads during her time in Kenya, pairing them with a colorful floral dress by Lexy London and a landscape-patterned Suzannah London shirt dress.

Before she visited Kenya, Sophie met with groups who are working to help those impacted by conflict-based sexual violence in Somalia. Along with visiting a hospital, the duchess met survivors and learned more about organizations fighting to deliver essential services to women in an area plagued by drought and political tensions.

