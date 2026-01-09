Duchess Sophie Pens a Powerful Essay About the "Horrors No One Should Ever See" and Her "Unflinching" Work to Help Women

Friday, January 9 marked 1,000 days since the war in Sudan started, and Duchess Sophie wrote a moving personal essay for the Telegraph to draw attention to the ongoing crisis for the Sudanese people. The Duchess of Edinburgh, who serves as royal patron of global children's charity Plan International UK, reflected on her visit to the Chad-Sudan border in October 2024, writing that she "heard stories of profound loss and resilience."

The war in Sudan began in 2023, and since then, has become one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises. During her trip, the duchess met with young women and girls supported by Plan International UK who had fled to neighboring Chad.

She wrote that "their deeply personal and shocking accounts reflected the experiences of so many," adding, "Their eyes telling tales of horrors no one should ever see; bodies piled up like a wall, families drowned at gunpoint, children carved in two, women raped and beaten. Those who can escape, live in fear of being killed later."

Duchess Sophie is pictured during her 2024 visit to Chad, where she met families who had escaped the war in Sudan. (Image credit: Alamy)

Speaking of the 1,000th day of fighting, Duchess Sophie wrote, "It is a moment that should make us stop and reflect, not only due to the scale of the suffering, but because this crisis has unfolded with so little global attention."

She pointed out the severe amount of aid that's needed for the survivors of war, ranging from basic needs like food and medical supplies to mental health support.

"Girls who have had their education interrupted must be given the chance to return to school, and women, men and children who have endured unthinkable sexual violence need access to health services, safe spaces and support to recover and restore their dignity," the duchess wrote. "These are not luxuries; they are basic human requirements."

The Duchess of Edinburgh is pictured giving a speech at the British embassy in Chad. (Image credit: Alamy)

Along with the horrific stories of war, the duchess—who is a mother of two—said she witnessed "extraordinary strength" in the Sudanese people.

"At a Plan International mobile protection unit, I met women who had fled the conflict now caring for children separated from their families," she wrote. "Their resilience and quiet leadership reminded me of what I have witnessed time and again—that women are central not only to surviving crises, but to rebuilding and striving for lasting peace. When they are supported and empowered, whole communities are better able to recover."

The duchess has been an outspoken campaigner for women's rights causes and fighting sexual violence in conflict, having visited areas like Ukraine and Ethiopia in recent years.

The Telegraph's royal editor, Hannah Furness, added that the Duchess of Edinburgh "has chosen to champion bold causes, and she is unflinching in talking about the crimes that others might hide in euphemism."

To support children in Sudan, visit the Plan International UK site.