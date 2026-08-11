Fashion Expert Shares How to Master Princess Kate and Queen Elizabeth’s Country Chic “Balmoral Look” This Fall

It might be pushing 90 degrees right now, but my mind is firmly on fall fashion, and for the royals, they’ve already started digging into their autumn wardrobes at Balmoral. The weather in Scotland is notoriously rainy and chilly, even in August, and it wouldn’t be unusual for temperatures to be in the fifties. But even if it's still steamy here on the East Coast, it’s never too early to start dreaming about cozy sweaters, riding boots and tweed blazers.

The royals have been escaping to the Scottish highlands for some R&R ever since Prince Albert purchased Balmoral Castle for Queen Victoria in 1852, and there’s something about Scotland that makes you want to fill your entire closet with tartan (or is that just me?). But achieving the perfect Balmoral outfit doesn't just mean covering yourself in plaid, according to Tom Birbeck, director at Scottish heritage brand House of Bruar.

“Mastering the Balmoral look is all about combining classic country elegance with subtle hints of Scottish heritage,” Birbeck tells Marie Claire.

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Queen Elizabeth wears a quilted vest and tartan skirt with a sweater as she takes a walk with Princess Margaret at Balmoral in 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales bundles up in a coat while attending church on the Balmoral estate in August 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Birbeck continues that Balmoral style “relies heavily on traditional fabrics like tweed and tartan, durable outdoor layers, and a rustic aesthetic made famous by the British Royal Family's Highland retreats."

For the royals, that means not just leaning into countryside style, but thinking carefully about functionality. “The quintessential Balmoral outfit includes a reliable waxed or quilted jacket, which is vital for the unpredictable weather,” Birbeck advises, adding that “cable-knit or cashmere sweaters in neutral tones” are ideal for layering underneath.

“You can also incorporate high-quality tweed jackets or capes, and try adding subtle touches of tartan through scarves or skirts,” he shares.

Princess Kate wears the Balmoral Look while visiting Northern Ireland in fall 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While our glimpses of Princess Kate at Balmoral have been limited to photos of her driving to church, Queen Elizabeth’s Scottish style has been highly documented over the years. Think quilted jackets, her famous silk headscarves, tweed skirts and plenty of tartan.

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While Princess Kate, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne have already packed up their jackets and boots for Balmoral, we (unfortunately) still have plenty of time here on the East Coast to get our autumn pieces ready.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t dream up your own Balmoral-inspired outfits with some my favorite pieces below, including Kate's exact Seeland jacket, Le Chameau wellies and With Underneath cardigan.

Get the Balmoral Look