The Princess of Wales is taking sustainable fashion to new heights–literally. On October 14, Princess Kate braved the damp, chilly weather in Northern Ireland while wearing a new cardigan from sustainably-focused fashion brand, With Nothing Underneath. The “Jura” cardigan features a slightly cropped, slim button-through design made from a unique material: ethically-sourced Tibetan yak wool.

The yak wool used in the Princess’s cardigan is specially sourced from a high-altitude herd of yaks on the Tibetan Plateau. These animals have adapted to extreme altitudes, often living at elevations of over 10,000 feet, but maintain soft, durable, and warm coats. The With Nothing Underneath website boasts that “this knit is capable of coaxing you out to face the elements,” in the same way these prized animals can “withstand real weather.”

With Nothing Underneath emphasizes sustainability in their branding, and works to “promote a more ethical approach to shopping, with every item designed to be “a timeless wardrobe staple.” Their goal is to create pieces that you buy once, and wear time and time again, something that Princess Kate clearly appreciates. The Princess paired her yak wool cardigan with Penelope Chilvers boots that she has owned for over 20 years.

Kate wears a yak wool cardigan from With Nothing Underneath. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales layered a black turtleneck under her sweater. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales uses a flax processing machine. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the first time the Princess of Wales has worn rare, high-altitude bovine knitwear. In 2016, Prince William and Princess Kate took a Royal Tour of India, and Kate stepped out in a pashmina from Flora Garments. The pashmina was crafted from “the feathery neck and chest wool of the “Chyangra” (Capra Hircus), the Himalayan mountain goat.” The rare mountain goat’s fibers were hand-combed each spring to ensure its unique softness.

The Princess’s interest in fibers, textiles, and sustainable fashion is part of her ongoing work within the royal family. In January 2019, Kensington Palace announced “the [Princess] will be exploring her interest in the use and manufacture of textiles through learning opportunities, visits to places like the Royal Opera House and meetings with industry experts.” Since then, we’ve seen her visit silk mills, deliver fashion awards, and wear more brands with a heavy sustainability focus.

During the visit to Northern Ireland, Princess Kate and Prince William visited Mallon Farm, a flax farm. Helen Keys, the owner of Mallon Farm, praised the visit by saying "it shines a light" on the sustainable textile industry. Kate tried her hand at processing the dried flax, but Kate compared its early stages to a “hairbrush”–a far cry from the soft, fluffy coat of a Tibetan yak.

