Princess Diana Designer Says Princess Kate Takes One Fashion Tip "From the Late Queen's Book"
Amanda Wakely, who designed for the late princess, said Catherine is taking inspiration from Queen Elizabeth's approach to style.
Princess Kate debuted a gorgeous Roland Mouret dress at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s June 6 wedding, and royally-approved fashion designer Amanda Wakely has weighed in on the Princess of Wales’s “timeless look.”
Kate, who wore a dark cream design featuring a collar and twirly skirt, matched her Jane Taylor boater hat and high-heeled pumps to her neutral dress, and Wakely pointed out that it was an approach similar to Queen Elizabeth.
Speaking about the Princess of Wales’s monochromatic outfits on the Daily Mail's "Palace Confidential" show, Wakely noted, “so her hat matches the dress, matches her shoes. Often her bag too, which I think is a tip she took from the late Queen's book.”
Queen Elizabeth wore a rainbow of colorful coats during the later decades of her reign, pairing them with a matching hat in the same color. But while the late Queen typically chose to wear black shoes and a black handbag instead of going completely monochromatic, the Princess of Wales tends to prefer a full matching moment.
Wakely, who designed for Princess Diana, said that Princess Kate's monochrome moments give off "such a timeless look.” She added that since the Princess of Wales ”generally wears British fashion” she has become ”a global brand ambassador” for the British fashion industry.
A number of the late Queen's most iconic styles are now on display at The King's Gallery in Buckingham Palace, with everything from her rainbow-hued dresses to her christening gown and coronation gown included in the blockbuster exhibition.
As for the Princess of Wales, Wakely praised the "longer length clothes she's embracing now,” adding that her outfits always have "such a beautiful silhouette.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.