Princess Diana Designer Says Princess Kate Takes One Fashion Tip "From the Late Queen's Book"

Princess Kate debuted a gorgeous Roland Mouret dress at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s June 6 wedding, and royally-approved fashion designer Amanda Wakely has weighed in on the Princess of Wales’s “timeless look.”

Kate, who wore a dark cream design featuring a collar and twirly skirt, matched her Jane Taylor boater hat and high-heeled pumps to her neutral dress, and Wakely pointed out that it was an approach similar to Queen Elizabeth.

Speaking about the Princess of Wales’s monochromatic outfits on the Daily Mail's "Palace Confidential" show, Wakely noted, “so her hat matches the dress, matches her shoes. Often her bag too, which I think is a tip she took from the late Queen's book.”

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Princess Kate arrives at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding in a Roland Mouret dress and Jane Taylor hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate arrives at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding in a Roland Mouret dress and Jane Taylor hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth wore a rainbow of colorful coats during the later decades of her reign, pairing them with a matching hat in the same color. But while the late Queen typically chose to wear black shoes and a black handbag instead of going completely monochromatic, the Princess of Wales tends to prefer a full matching moment.

Wakely, who designed for Princess Diana, said that Princess Kate's monochrome moments give off "such a timeless look.” She added that since the Princess of Wales ”generally wears British fashion” she has become ”a global brand ambassador” for the British fashion industry.

Queen Elizabeth was fond of matching her colorful coats to her hats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen coordinates her pink coat with a bright raspberry hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A number of the late Queen's most iconic styles are now on display at The King's Gallery in Buckingham Palace, with everything from her rainbow-hued dresses to her christening gown and coronation gown included in the blockbuster exhibition.

As for the Princess of Wales, Wakely praised the "longer length clothes she's embracing now,” adding that her outfits always have "such a beautiful silhouette.”

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