Right now, Adidas Samba sneakers are stuck to Kristen Stewart's soles like glue. Following several Samba looks, Stewart once again styled her go-to black-and-neon It trainers with a four-figure leather dress for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 10.

Adidas Sambas are to Stewart, as Christian Louboutins are to Zendaya. In fact, the actor, who is currently promoting her new film The Wrong Girls, wore them twice in one day. First, she paired the Samba Deco SPZL sneakers with a graphic tee, linen blazer, and black micro shorts while out in New York.

Kristen Stewart's Monday began in the Adidas Samba sneakers, plus a black blazer and matching shorts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few hours later, taking the stress of deciding on a new shoe off of stylist Tara Swennen's shoulders, the Twilight alum re-styled the same pair. For the second Samba appearance of the day, she proved celebrity stylist Allison Bornstein's "Wrong Shoe Theory" right when she unexpectedly paired the athletic style with a leather spaghetti-strap evening slip. The $2,400 Bikini Dress is from Alex Perry's Pre-Fall 2026 collection and features a V-neck bodice and calf-brushing skirt.

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To finish the Tonight Show outfit, Stewart accessorized with a silver chainlink necklace, crew socks that matched her trainers, and her wedding band.

Before long, Stewart arrived at NBC Studios in the leather slip dress and her now-signature sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alex Perry Bikini Leather Dress $2,400 at REVOLVE

Leave it to the indie-sleaze queen to style a sleek evening dress with sneakers. Though it should be noted that they aren't the run-of-the-mill Sambas that earned Billie Eilish's endorsement last weekend. The athletic label launched the suede sneakers with black gum soles and neon green stripes in November 2023. The special-edition color combination isn't widely available anymore, but if you're lucky enough to secure your size, the sneakers are worth the $326 investment.

Stewart's favorite trainers even joined her on television. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adidas Samba Deco Spzl "Core Black" Sneakers $326 at Farfetch

White sneakers are all the rage this year, thanks to Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman, and Emily Blunt. But Stewart has never been your average sneakerhead, has she?

Test out the wrong shoe theory look by shopping similar slip dresses and Adidas sneakers below.

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Shop Leather Dresses and Adidas Sneakers Inspired by Kristen Stewart

TOPICS Adidas