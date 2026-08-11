Kristen Stewart Proves the "Wrong Shoe Theory" Right in Adidas Samba Sneakers and a Leather Evening Dress
There's nothing wrong about this look.
Right now, Adidas Samba sneakers are stuck to Kristen Stewart's soles like glue. Following several Samba looks, Stewart once again styled her go-to black-and-neon It trainers with a four-figure leather dress for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 10.
Adidas Sambas are to Stewart, as Christian Louboutins are to Zendaya. In fact, the actor, who is currently promoting her new film The Wrong Girls, wore them twice in one day. First, she paired the Samba Deco SPZL sneakers with a graphic tee, linen blazer, and black micro shorts while out in New York.
A few hours later, taking the stress of deciding on a new shoe off of stylist Tara Swennen's shoulders, the Twilight alum re-styled the same pair. For the second Samba appearance of the day, she proved celebrity stylist Allison Bornstein's "Wrong Shoe Theory" right when she unexpectedly paired the athletic style with a leather spaghetti-strap evening slip. The $2,400 Bikini Dress is from Alex Perry's Pre-Fall 2026 collection and features a V-neck bodice and calf-brushing skirt.
To finish the Tonight Show outfit, Stewart accessorized with a silver chainlink necklace, crew socks that matched her trainers, and her wedding band.
Leave it to the indie-sleaze queen to style a sleek evening dress with sneakers. Though it should be noted that they aren't the run-of-the-mill Sambas that earned Billie Eilish's endorsement last weekend. The athletic label launched the suede sneakers with black gum soles and neon green stripes in November 2023. The special-edition color combination isn't widely available anymore, but if you're lucky enough to secure your size, the sneakers are worth the $326 investment.
White sneakers are all the rage this year, thanks to Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman, and Emily Blunt. But Stewart has never been your average sneakerhead, has she?
Test out the wrong shoe theory look by shopping similar slip dresses and Adidas sneakers below.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.