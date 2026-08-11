I’m Shopping These Summer-to-Fall Sale Steals From One of Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte’s Favorite Brands
Save up to 60 percent on royally-approved finds from Boden.
Boden has been one of my personal favorite British brands for more than a decade, and Princess Kate would certainly co-sign that statement. She’s worn Boden’s sweaters, dresses, loafers and more for everything from Zoom meetings to her official Christmas card photos, and she’s also dressed her three kids in Boden pieces.
Princess Charlotte, in particular, has worn the brand for some big moments, like the blue and white zigzag sweater she showed off in her 8th birthday portrait. She also chose Boden while playing the piano with mom Kate at the 2025 Together at Christmas Concert, wearing one the British staple's tartan mini skirts.
Prince George and Prince Louis have also got in on the Boden action lately, with George wearing the high street retailer's red half-zip sweater for a visit to homelessness charity The Passage and Louis representing Boden in his 8th birthday photo.
The brand's trademark prints are colorful and slightly quirky, but for me, Boden is one of the places I look first for quality basics like long-sleeved Breton stripe tees, classic trousers and comfy jersey dresses.
Now that August is in full swing, many of Boden's spring and summer styles are marked up to 60 percent off, making its summer sale the ideal way to stock up on those transitional pieces for fall like linen blazers, dresses to layer under sweaters and Kate-approved loafers.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.