I’m Shopping These Summer-to-Fall Sale Steals From One of Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte’s Favorite Brands

Boden has been one of my personal favorite British brands for more than a decade, and Princess Kate would certainly co-sign that statement. She’s worn Boden’s sweaters, dresses, loafers and more for everything from Zoom meetings to her official Christmas card photos, and she’s also dressed her three kids in Boden pieces.

Princess Charlotte, in particular, has worn the brand for some big moments, like the blue and white zigzag sweater she showed off in her 8th birthday portrait. She also chose Boden while playing the piano with mom Kate at the 2025 Together at Christmas Concert, wearing one the British staple's tartan mini skirts.

Princess Charlotte's birthday A photo posted by on

Princess Kate wears Boden loafers for a 2023 appearance at a Baby Bank. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George and Prince Louis have also got in on the Boden action lately, with George wearing the high street retailer's red half-zip sweater for a visit to homelessness charity The Passage and Louis representing Boden in his 8th birthday photo.

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The brand's trademark prints are colorful and slightly quirky, but for me, Boden is one of the places I look first for quality basics like long-sleeved Breton stripe tees, classic trousers and comfy jersey dresses.

Now that August is in full swing, many of Boden's spring and summer styles are marked up to 60 percent off, making its summer sale the ideal way to stock up on those transitional pieces for fall like linen blazers, dresses to layer under sweaters and Kate-approved loafers.