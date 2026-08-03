Princess Charlotte’s Guess Dress Was a Hit With Fans, But a Mascot Poked Fun at One Scottish Fashion Essential She Forgot

If you've ever visited Scotland in the middle of summer, you know that layering is key. Even in August, a sweater or jacket is a must, and the 2026 Commonwealth Games mascot teased Princess Charlotte for leaving her outerwear at home.

The 11-year-old princess attended the sporting event in Glasgow with Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George and Prince Louis on Saturday, August 1, wearing an adorable white polka-dot dress. The short-sleeved, ruffled style by Guess featured navy spots and matching navy trim along the waist, sleeves and skirt, and Charlotte appeared visibly cold in videos shared from the games.

With a high of 61 degrees on Saturday and some gusts of wind, it's no wonder Princess Charlotte was chilly, and the 2026 Commonwealth Games mascot, Finnie the Unicorn, couldn't help but point out her shivers.

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The Wales family meets Finnie the Unicorn at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte gives a high-five to Finnie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a video shared by Hello! magazine, the Wales family looked notably windswept as they met representatives from the Commonwealth Games, including Finnie, and the mascot mimicked Princess Charlotte by wrapping its arms around itself and pretended to shiver. The princess took the gentle teasing in stride, giving the unicorn a high-five as Finnie greeted the royals.

This is the second polka-dot dress by Guess that Princess Charlotte has worn, with the 11-year-old previously sporting a navy spotted design to Wimbledon 2024, the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final and a church visit at Balmoral.

"So nice to see her out of baby dresses. She looks so pretty," one fan commented on Royal Fashion Police's post on Instagram. Another social media user praised the affordable and "age appropriate" look, writing, in part, "Beautiful Charlotte 😍. They can afford every luxurious brands, but their parents chose lessons over brands."

Princess Charlotte wears a Guess dress to the 2026 Commonwealth Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte and George chatted with their great uncle, Prince Edward, at the games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rest of the Wales family opted for long sleeves at the Commonwealth Games, with Prince William and Princess Kate both wearing blazers while Prince George and Prince Louis wore button-up shirts with trousers.

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The Princess of Wales added a pleated white maxi skirt and a nautical striped top to her green Ralph Lauren blazer, with her La Ligne sweater vest coordinating perfectly with Charlotte's dotted dress.

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