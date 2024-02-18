Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Are “Going Overboard” Doting on Mom Princess Kate as She Recovers from Surgery

Since being discharged from The London Clinic on January 29 and returning home to Adelaide Cottage, it seems her husband Prince William isn’t the only one waiting on the Princess of Wales hand and foot. OK reports that William and Kate’s three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are “doting” on their mother as she recovers from abdominal surgery—so much so that “they’re going overboard.”
It came as a surprise to almost everyone—even Palace staffers who work alongside Kate—that she had what was referred to as a planned abdominal surgery on January 16. She spent nearly the next two weeks at The London Clinic, where, for a few days, she recuperated alongside her father-in-law King Charles, who had a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate on January 26 and was discharged the same day as Kate, the following Monday. (The King’s procedure ultimately revealed that he has cancer, though the stage and specific type have not been disclosed; we understand that it is not prostate cancer, as may be assumed from the procedure he underwent.)
During her two weeks in hospital, Kate reportedly FaceTimed with George, Charlotte, and Louis, but they didn’t see her in person at The London Clinic. Now that she’s home, “They’re all going overboard to make sure she feels comfortable,” a source said. “Their house is filled with Kate’s favorite flowers, comfy blankets and pillows, and her go-to snacks. The family is just incredibly happy to have her back home at Adelaide Cottage.”
As Kate recovers, William is taking over the school run and is cutting back some royal duties in favor of taking care of Kate and the kids. They’re not doing it alone, though: in addition to their nanny, Maria Teresa Borrallo, William and Kate are supported by Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and her siblings, Pippa Middleton Matthews and James Middleton. And, OK reports, as Kate recovers, George, Charlotte, and Louis are keeping a permanent smile on their mom’s face.
“They have been telling Kate stories, bringing tea, and making her soup,” they said. “Charlotte even arranged a spa day. She [Kate] needs to rest, but Kate doesn’t have the heart to turn them away.”
Though “It’s been a very challenging time,” they continued, Kate is getting some R&R, including time for “reading and streaming her guilty pleasure shows, like Bridgerton and The Kardashians,” they said. “She’s secretly kind of enjoying the downtime.”
As for William, he has apparently “taken over the kitchen,” they said. “He’s quite good at it, too. He’s whipping up oatmeal and smoothies and roast chicken. He even made Kate’s favorite curry. William has a new appreciation for everything that Kate does.”
As with most health scares, life has been put into perspective through the experience: “Being home like this reminds William and Kate of earlier days when things were simpler and they didn’t have such busy schedules,” a different source said. “The focus right now is for Kate to get well so she can be back on her feet and return to royal duties.”
Kate is expected to be away from royal duties until at least April, Kensington Palace said in a statement last month.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
