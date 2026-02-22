As the president of BAFTA, Prince William is a regular fixture on the red carpet at the annual awards ceremony, with wife Princess Kate often joining him. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales skipped the glitzy ceremony in 2025, in favor of spending time with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. But in 2026, Kate and William made their long-awaited return to the BAFTAs red carpet, and their appearance did not disappoint.

Arriving at London's Royal Festival Hall, Princess Kate rewore a gorgeous dress from her closet, opting for a raspberry and rose pink Gucci gown first seen in 2019. Featuring multiple shades of floaty pink fabric, and tied at the waist with a burgundy velvet belt, the princess's outfit was a romantic option for date night with William.

Princess Kate accessorized her beautiful dress with Queen Mary's Art Deco Choker Bracelet, and Queen Elizabeth's Greville Diamond Chandelier Earrings, which were created by Cartier. She completed the look with a Prada "Raso" Clutch Bag in Burgundy Velvet and Oscar de la Renta "Cabrina" Lamé Pumps in Platinum (via @katemiddletonstyled).

Meanwhile, Prince William surprised royal fans with his Emporio Armani Velvet Evening Jacket in Dark Red, which perfectly matched his wife's belt.

Princess Kate wears a pink Gucci gown on the BAFTAs 2026 red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Princess Kate and Prince William last attended the BAFTAs together in 2023, where the Princess of Wales wore an asymmetrical Alexander McQueen white gown constructed from dreamy taffeta fabric. Kate accessorized the gown with long back opera gloves for a dramatic contrast.

The princess also wore a pair of long chandelier earrings from Zara, which retailed for just $28, once again highlighting her love of affordable fashion.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

While it's impossible to select Princess Kate's best BAFTAs fashion moments, her 2017 outfit was exceedingly memorable.

Princess Kate and Prince William at the BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales opted for a floral off-the-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen, custom-made for the royal and featuring a delicate tiered skirt.

Needless to say, Kate and William's 2026 coordinating couple's outfit will absolutely go down in history as one of their most stylish moments.