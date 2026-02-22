Princess Kate's 2026 BAFTAs Gown Is a Dreamy Raspberry and Rose Pink Gucci Rewear From 2019
She subtly coordinated her burgundy belt with husband Prince William's bold velvet suit.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
As the president of BAFTA, Prince William is a regular fixture on the red carpet at the annual awards ceremony, with wife Princess Kate often joining him. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales skipped the glitzy ceremony in 2025, in favor of spending time with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. But in 2026, Kate and William made their long-awaited return to the BAFTAs red carpet, and their appearance did not disappoint.
Arriving at London's Royal Festival Hall, Princess Kate rewore a gorgeous dress from her closet, opting for a raspberry and rose pink Gucci gown first seen in 2019. Featuring multiple shades of floaty pink fabric, and tied at the waist with a burgundy velvet belt, the princess's outfit was a romantic option for date night with William.
Princess Kate accessorized her beautiful dress with Queen Mary's Art Deco Choker Bracelet, and Queen Elizabeth's Greville Diamond Chandelier Earrings, which were created by Cartier. She completed the look with a Prada "Raso" Clutch Bag in Burgundy Velvet and Oscar de la Renta "Cabrina" Lamé Pumps in Platinum (via @katemiddletonstyled).
Meanwhile, Prince William surprised royal fans with his Emporio Armani Velvet Evening Jacket in Dark Red, which perfectly matched his wife's belt.
Princess Kate and Prince William last attended the BAFTAs together in 2023, where the Princess of Wales wore an asymmetrical Alexander McQueen white gown constructed from dreamy taffeta fabric. Kate accessorized the gown with long back opera gloves for a dramatic contrast.
The princess also wore a pair of long chandelier earrings from Zara, which retailed for just $28, once again highlighting her love of affordable fashion.
While it's impossible to select Princess Kate's best BAFTAs fashion moments, her 2017 outfit was exceedingly memorable.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The Princess of Wales opted for a floral off-the-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen, custom-made for the royal and featuring a delicate tiered skirt.
Needless to say, Kate and William's 2026 coordinating couple's outfit will absolutely go down in history as one of their most stylish moments.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.