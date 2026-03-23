Princess Charlene's 11-Year-Old Daughter Is a Modern Ballerina in Pink Tweed Blazer and $622 Brunello Cucinelli Flats

Even when she’s dressed casually, you can count on Princess Charlene of Monaco to fly the flag for designer labels like Dior and Armani—and that extends to her kids, too. Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are the parents of 11-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, and the preteen princess added a luxe twist to her jeans and blazer at a rugby match over the weekend.

Joining her parents at the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament on March 20, Gabriella wore a pretty-in-pink outfit that included some quiet luxury ballet flats. Dressed in a pale pink tweed blazer by French kidswear brand Tartine et Chocolat and a pair of casual jeans, Princess Gabriella added some glamour with a $622 pair of ballet pink flats by Brunello Cucinelli.

Gabriella also seems to share something in common with Princess Charlotte, who sported a Pandora bracelet at the Wimbledon championships last summer.

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Prince Albert and Princess Charlene pose with Princess Gabriella and Princess Akiko de Mikasa at the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament. (Image credit: Sarah Steck/Palais Princier)

Princess Gabriella wears a pink blazer by French brand Tartine et Chocolat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriella claps with her parents, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert, at the match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriella wore her own charm bracelet to last weekend’s rugby match, and her silver style included a pink bead that perfectly matched her blazer. She finished off her polished casual look with a pair of tiny diamond huggie earrings.

As for mom Princess Charlene, she kept it classic in a navy and black Bottega Veneta blazer with matching trousers, adding a pair of black Louis Vuitton pumps and a white blouse.

Although Princess Gabriella has yet to make her debut at a red carpet gala, Charlene and Albert traded their businesslike outfits for some serious glamour the next evening. The couple attended the 2026 Rose Ball on March 21, with Princess Charlene wearing a one-shouldered silver Elie Saab covered in shimmering beads.