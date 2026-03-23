Princess Charlene's 11-Year-Old Daughter Is a Modern Ballerina in Pink Tweed Blazer and $622 Brunello Cucinelli Flats
Princess Gabriella dressed up her denim with some designer ballet flats.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Even when she’s dressed casually, you can count on Princess Charlene of Monaco to fly the flag for designer labels like Dior and Armani—and that extends to her kids, too. Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are the parents of 11-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, and the preteen princess added a luxe twist to her jeans and blazer at a rugby match over the weekend.
Joining her parents at the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament on March 20, Gabriella wore a pretty-in-pink outfit that included some quiet luxury ballet flats. Dressed in a pale pink tweed blazer by French kidswear brand Tartine et Chocolat and a pair of casual jeans, Princess Gabriella added some glamour with a $622 pair of ballet pink flats by Brunello Cucinelli.
Gabriella also seems to share something in common with Princess Charlotte, who sported a Pandora bracelet at the Wimbledon championships last summer.Article continues below
Gabriella wore her own charm bracelet to last weekend’s rugby match, and her silver style included a pink bead that perfectly matched her blazer. She finished off her polished casual look with a pair of tiny diamond huggie earrings.
As for mom Princess Charlene, she kept it classic in a navy and black Bottega Veneta blazer with matching trousers, adding a pair of black Louis Vuitton pumps and a white blouse.
Although Princess Gabriella has yet to make her debut at a red carpet gala, Charlene and Albert traded their businesslike outfits for some serious glamour the next evening. The couple attended the 2026 Rose Ball on March 21, with Princess Charlene wearing a one-shouldered silver Elie Saab covered in shimmering beads.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.