Princess Charlene Is Simply Celestial in a Glittering Elie Saab Caped Gown at Monaco's Galaxy Rose Ball

Princess Charlene and her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, both attended the annual Monaco Rose Ball on March 21. The couple dressed to the nines for the event, which was rebranded to the Galaxy Rose Ball for 2026, making Charlene's celestial-inspired gown perfectly in keeping with the theme.

For the occasion, Princess Charlene wore a custom Elie Saab one-shoulder caped gown (via @royalfashionpolice), which was adorned with glittering sequins and gathered at the waist on one side.

Charlene accessorized her glamorous gown with a pair of oversize diamond earrings, including marquise and pear-shaped stones in a floral arrangement.

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Christian Louboutin posing with Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco. (Image credit: Syspeo/PLS Monaco Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Albert and his wife posed with iconic shoe designer Christian Louboutin on the red carpet. Charlene was handed a bouquet of flowers by a woman dressed in a galactic-inspired silver outfit, which included a matching visor and shoes.

Princess Charlene is gifted a bouquet of flowers at the 2026 Galaxy Rose Ball. (Image credit: Syspeo/PLS Monaco Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Charlene also made sure to match her silver box clutch to her caped gown.

Princess Charlene carries a silver box clutch at Monaco's annual Rose Ball. (Image credit: Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images)

Whether she's posing for a family Christmas card picture or attending a high-end event, Princess Charlene's regal style is always on display. Unsurprisingly, her 2026 Rose Ball appearance is no exception.

Shop Gowns Inspired by Princess Charlene