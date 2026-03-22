Princess Charlene Is Simply Celestial in a Glittering Elie Saab Caped Gown at Monaco's Galaxy Rose Ball

A vision in sequins.

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Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Rose Ball 2026 Photocall on March 21, 2026 wearing a glittering sequin caped gown from Elie Saab
(Image credit: Syspeo/PLS Monaco Pool/Getty Images)
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Princess Charlene and her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, both attended the annual Monaco Rose Ball on March 21. The couple dressed to the nines for the event, which was rebranded to the Galaxy Rose Ball for 2026, making Charlene's celestial-inspired gown perfectly in keeping with the theme.

For the occasion, Princess Charlene wore a custom Elie Saab one-shoulder caped gown (via @royalfashionpolice), which was adorned with glittering sequins and gathered at the waist on one side.

Charlene accessorized her glamorous gown with a pair of oversize diamond earrings, including marquise and pear-shaped stones in a floral arrangement.

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Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Rose Ball 2026 Photocall on March 21, 2026 wearing a glittering sequin caped gown from Elie Saab

Christian Louboutin posing with Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco.

(Image credit: Syspeo/PLS Monaco Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Albert and his wife posed with iconic shoe designer Christian Louboutin on the red carpet. Charlene was handed a bouquet of flowers by a woman dressed in a galactic-inspired silver outfit, which included a matching visor and shoes.

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Rose Ball 2026 Photocall on March 21, 2026 wearing a glittering sequin caped gown from Elie Saab

Princess Charlene is gifted a bouquet of flowers at the 2026 Galaxy Rose Ball.

(Image credit: Syspeo/PLS Monaco Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Charlene also made sure to match her silver box clutch to her caped gown.

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Rose Ball 2026 Photocall on March 21, 2026 wearing a glittering sequin caped gown from Elie Saab

Princess Charlene carries a silver box clutch at Monaco's annual Rose Ball.

(Image credit: Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images)

Whether she's posing for a family Christmas card picture or attending a high-end event, Princess Charlene's regal style is always on display. Unsurprisingly, her 2026 Rose Ball appearance is no exception.

Shop Gowns Inspired by Princess Charlene

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.