A Royal Mini-Me Emerges—Princess Charlene and Daughter Princess Gabriella Twin in Matching Lace Dresses for Pope Leo's Monaco Visit
Their coordinating mother-daughter outfits are adorable.
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On March 29, Pope Leo XIV made his first papal visit to Monaco, where he was greeted by Prince Albert and Princess Charlene. The couple were joined by their twin children—Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. For the special occasion, Gabriella and Charlene wore coordinating white outfits, which only highlighted their resemblance to one another.
Albert and Charlene were photographed meeting Pope Leo outside on a red carpet. The princess wore a sleek white coat with a belted waist, paired with white pointed-toe pumps, to greet the pope.
Jacques and Gabriella joined their parents for a photo opportunity with Pope Leo, during which their adorable matching outfits were revealed. Albert and son Jacques both wore blue suits with white shirts and proudly posed next to Pope Leo. Meanwhile, Gabriella wore a white dress, which was adorned with lace and featured long sleeves and a collar. Gabriella's outfit perfectly complemented her mom's white lace dress, which also featured long sleeves. Princess Charlene completed her outfit with a delicate white lace veil.Article continues below
A press release from Monaco's royal family revealed, "This visit reflects the enduring bonds linking the Grimaldi dynasty to the Roman Pontiffs, as well as the historic and trusted diplomatic relations between the Monaco and the Holy See." The statement continued, "As a sovereign state in which the Catholic, Apostolic, and Roman religion is enshrined in the constitution, the Principality of Monaco draws from this spiritual heritage a fundamental element of its identity, unity, and institutional continuity, while embracing a dynamic of openness and adaptation to the contemporary world."
Per the press release, "The visit of the Holy Father will mark a historic moment for Monaco and stand as a strong sign of hope, in a spirit of dialogue, peace, and shared responsibility."
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.