On March 29, Pope Leo XIV made his first papal visit to Monaco, where he was greeted by Prince Albert and Princess Charlene. The couple were joined by their twin children—Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. For the special occasion, Gabriella and Charlene wore coordinating white outfits, which only highlighted their resemblance to one another.

Albert and Charlene were photographed meeting Pope Leo outside on a red carpet. The princess wore a sleek white coat with a belted waist, paired with white pointed-toe pumps, to greet the pope.

Princess Charlene wears a white coat to speak with Pope Leo. (Image credit: Syspeo/SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jacques and Gabriella joined their parents for a photo opportunity with Pope Leo, during which their adorable matching outfits were revealed. Albert and son Jacques both wore blue suits with white shirts and proudly posed next to Pope Leo. Meanwhile, Gabriella wore a white dress, which was adorned with lace and featured long sleeves and a collar. Gabriella's outfit perfectly complemented her mom's white lace dress, which also featured long sleeves. Princess Charlene completed her outfit with a delicate white lace veil.

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Princess Gabriella twins with daughter Princess Gabriella to pose with Pope Leo. (Image credit: Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

A press release from Monaco's royal family revealed, "This visit reflects the enduring bonds linking the Grimaldi dynasty to the Roman Pontiffs, as well as the historic and trusted diplomatic relations between the Monaco and the Holy See." The statement continued, "As a sovereign state in which the Catholic, Apostolic, and Roman religion is enshrined in the constitution, the Principality of Monaco draws from this spiritual heritage a fundamental element of its identity, unity, and institutional continuity, while embracing a dynamic of openness and adaptation to the contemporary world."

Princess Charlene wears a white lace veil for Pope Leo's visit. (Image credit: Stephane Cardinale/PLS Monaco Pool/Getty Images)

Per the press release, "The visit of the Holy Father will mark a historic moment for Monaco and stand as a strong sign of hope, in a spirit of dialogue, peace, and shared responsibility."