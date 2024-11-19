The Best Movies to Watch If You're Getting Into Old Hollywood Musicals for the First Time

Old Hollywood movies, or those from the "Golden Age" of film, are known for their incredible performances, ornate productions, and the genres they launched—from rom-coms to noirs to movie musicals. Though on-screen musicals aren't as common as nowadays, they once ruled La La Land and the best Old Hollywood musicals remain certified classics that have inspired many of today's hits.

You may have only seen "the greats" (such as The Wizard of Oz, Mary Poppins, or The Sound of Music), so if your viewing history is limited to those, you're missing out. Musicals made between the 1930s and 1960s are more varied than you might expect. They can be sweet and simple, with improbable plot points and even more improbable songs, but they can also have smart ideas about economic hardship and women's roles in society. Below, find the best Old Hollywood musicals worth watching if you want to watch them for the first time or simply expand your repertoire.

'An American in Paris' (1951)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Inspired by the George Gershwin poem, An American in Paris stars Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron in her film debut. Come for the music (including "I Got Rhythm" and "Love Is Here to Stay"), then stay for the wordless 17-minute dance sequence that serves as the movie's climax.

WATCH IT

'The Band Wagon' (1953_

(Image credit: Alamy)

This MGM musical was a flop when it originally came out, but it's now regarded as one of their best musicals. Fred Astaire and Cyd Charisse play an aging star and a ballerina who are cast in a musical and despise each other... but (naturally) they might be perfect together.

WATCH IT

'Broadway Melody of 1940' (1940)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This is the fourth and final of the "Broadway Melody" films and stars Fred Astaire, Eleanor Powell (who was considered equal to Astaire as one of the best female dancers in Hollywood), and George Murphy (the first man Astaire ever danced with on-screen!). It also features the classic song "Begin the Beguine."

WATCH IT

'Bye Bye Birdie' (1963)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This musical adaptation of the stage show features icons like Ann-Margret, Bobby Rydell, and Dick Van Dyke (reprising the same role he had on stage). It was inspired by Elvis Presley being drafted by the U.S. military but has a lot of fictional plot shenanigans.

WATCH IT

'Carmen Jones' (1954)

(Image credit: Alamy)

A movie starring an all-Black cast (including Harry Belafonte, Dorothy Dandridge, and Pearl Bailey) was a relative rarity in the 1950s. Inspired by an opera and Broadway musical, it's subject matter is rather intense, but the film is nevertheless well-acted and historically significant.

WATCH IT

'Carousel' (1956)

(Image credit: Alamy)

For its time, Carousel has some intense themes, including marital abuse, poverty, and untimely tragedy. Without spoiling too much, Billie and Julie (Gordon MacRae and Shirley Jones) fall in love and get married, but it's not all paradise for the newly unemployed couple.

WATCH IT

'Cover Girl' (1944)

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you like (or want to watch) Rita Hayworth, great news: This is a movie to showcase her and her skills. She's a chorus girl who's given a chance at money and fame as a magazine cover girl. It's a blast and was one of the most popular films during World War II.

WATCH IT

'For Me and My Gal' (1942)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This is Gene Kelly's film debut! He's one half of a struggling vaudeville duo (the other half played by Judy Garland), and to avoid going to war, he deliberately injures his hand. Garland's character breaks up with him, and he decides to enlist.

WATCH IT

'Funny Girl' (1968)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This is a relatively late entry to the "golden age" of Hollywood musicals, as it was released in 1968. But it's also Barbra Streisand in her film debut, reprising her role of Fanny Brice from the musical. It helped usher in a new age of musicals in the following decade—and remains one of the best movies of all time. "Don't Rain on My Parade:" a forever classic!

WATCH IT

'Gigi' (1958)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Based on a novella, this tells the tale of playboy Gaston (Louis Jourdan) who cultivates a friendship, then romance, with his young friend Gigi (Leslie Caron). The film won all nine Academy Awards it was nominated for and is considered the last great MGM musical.

WATCH IT

'The Great Ziegfeld' (1936)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This is technically a biopic about the life of Florenz Ziegfeld (played by William Powell), the eventual creator of the Ziegfeld Follies on Broadway. It's still considered one of the greatest musical biopics to ever be made and covers a wide swath of Ziegfeld's life.

WATCH IT

'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' (1953)

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you're ever wondering where "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" originated, then look no further. This Jane Russell and Marilyn Monroe musical (in which the two pals have terrific chemistry) also has some savvy things to say about marriage, money, and society.

'Guys and Dolls' (1955)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This film adaptation stars Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando, and Jean Simmons, among others. While the film has some interesting lore (Sinatra and Brando reportedly ended the movie in intense dislike of each other) the tale of two gamblers with parallel stories is a good one.

WATCH IT

'Gypsy' (1962)

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you only know Natalie Wood from West Side Story, you might be impressed by how different she is in this role. The legend plays Louise, who falls in the shadow of her sister (and is watched over by a boorish stage mom) before blossoming in her stage role of Gypsy Rose Lee.

WATCH IT

'The King and I' (1956)

(Image credit: Alamy)

We can't ignore the fact that this movie was heavily whitewashed, as it starred Russian actor Yul Brynner as the King of Siam and further fictionalized its source material, inspired by the account of a mixed-race woman who fell in love with him. Still, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical won five Oscars for its sweeping grandiosity. It also features the classic tune, "Getting to Know You."

WATCH IT

'Mary Poppins' (1964)

(Image credit: Alamy)

The visual feast of Mary Poppins is hard to beat. Considered Walt Disney's live-action movie apex, it combines all the ingredients from the House of Mouse's most beloved, iconic movies (including animated animals and catchy tunes) to tremendous effect.

WATCH IT

'My Fair Lady' (1964)

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you happen to have missed this classic, seek it out. Based on the 1913 play Pygmalion, the film sees a phonetics expert (Rex Harrison) try to pass a young Cockney woman (Audrey Hepburn) off as royalty by changing her accent and demeanor. Hepburn is as charming as ever and the music is magnificent.

WATCH IT

'Oklahoma!' (1955)

(Image credit: Alamy)

If all you remember from this movie is the titular song ("Oooooklahoma where the wind comes sweepin' down the plain!"), it's actually a romantic comedy featuring a couple of love triangles. This won a number of Academy Awards for being an exceptional musical of its time.

WATCH IT

'On the Town' (1949)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Like others on this list, you may only know this movie from its basic premise as being about sailors, but there's more at play here. Three Navy sailors have 24 hours of shore leave in the big city and, of course, immediately fall in love—as one does!

WATCH IT

'Seven Brides for Seven Brothers' (1954)

(Image credit: Alamy)

While this movie may start sweet, as a couple meets, falls in love, and marries, things get complicated when she meets his family in 1850s Oregon. His brothers turn out to be incorrigible, so their new in-law tries to teach them how to behave—only for them to immediately kidnap a woman for each of them as their brides. (It's questionable by today's standards, to say the least!)

WATCH IT

'Show Boat' (1951)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This 1951 musical is the third adaptation of the novel and musical of the same name—and the most financially successful. Part of the challenge is that—despite the cheeriness of the above photo and some of the film's promotion—this is an intensely dramatic movie about racial injustice and tragic romance, particularly for the time.

WATCH IT

'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Leaving aside how difficult this movie was to shoot (Debbie Reynolds later recounted the intensity of the experience working with Gene Kelly), their on-screen chemistry is undeniable. About the transition from the silent film era to "the talkies," movies have had more cultural impact on future movies than this one.

WATCH IT

'The Sound of Music' (1965)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Speaking of timeless! This often makes the list of best films ever made, in part because of the sweeping story and performances (not to mention the gorgeous set pieces). No surprise, the ad line of this movie was "The Happiest Sound in All the World," thanks in large measure to Julie Andrews.

WATCH IT

'A Star Is Born' (2018)

(Image credit: Alamy)

While you may be more familiar with its two more modern adaptations, this version is still worth watching. It was billed as Judy Garland's comeback and follows a young starlet on the rise who crosses paths with a matinee idol on the decline (James Mason).

WATCH IT

'Stormy Weather' (1943)

(Image credit: Alamy)

It was quite progressive to have an all-Black cast during this period, and this is only one of two released in 1943. Lena Horne leads an ensemble of incredible performers like Fats Waller and Cab Calloway, with Bill Robinson as Horne's star-crossed lover.

WATCH IT

'That Night in Rio' (1941)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Yes, that is the one and only Carmen Miranda! This stars Don Ameche in dual roles—an impersonator hired to pretend to be the guy he impersonates—while Miranda plays his increasingly fed-up girlfriend. Light shenanigans ensue, but—like other movies on this list—they're resolved blissfully through song.

'Top Hat' (1935)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This early 1935 musical helped set the stage for the genre. The film is led by two icons (Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, with excellent chemistry) and features instantly memorable songs ("Top Hat, White Tie, and Tails" and "Cheek to Cheek").

WATCH IT

'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg' (1964)

(Image credit: Alamy)

A young Catherine Deneuve stars in this intriguing musical in which all of the dialogue is sung. The movie follows a couple over many years and adverse circumstances (and unlike a lot of American musicals, doesn't give us the cheery ending we expect).

WATCH IT

'West Side Story' (1961)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This is one of "the greats," but if you've only ever seen the Steven Spielberg remake (or you're totally new to the material), it's beloved for a reason. Drawing inspiration from Romeo and Juliet, this mid-century update centers around two lovers (Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer) amidst gang violence on the Upper West Side of New York.

'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Wizard of Oz serves as the bar to which other musicals of its time are measured, with its infectious songs, technicolor aesthetic, and glorious production design. All these years later, the ever-sweet story of Dorothy trying to get back home to Kansas speaks to its timelessness.

WATCH IT

'White Christmas' (1954)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This has been a Christmas classic in many homes for decades (and is responsible for the popularization of its titular song). It stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen in two parallel love stories as they try to plan a Christmas show.

WATCH IT

'Yankee Doodle Dandy' (1942)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This is a musical biography about "the man who owned Broadway," also known as George M. Cohan. Don't know who he is? He was a wildly successful actor, writer, and director who also wrote iconic tunes like "Yankee Doodle Dandy," "You're a Grand Old Flag," and "Over There."

WATCH IT