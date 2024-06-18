Make No Mistake About It—Gwyneth Paltrow Is a Big Fan of Princess Kate

As the Princess of Wales made her triumphant return to royal duty at Saturday’s Trooping the Colour—her first appearance in public life in nearly six months, since Christmas Day 2023—the entire world was watching, including one very, very famous A-list celebrity.

After King Charles’ annual birthday parade concluded, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram and wrote of the occasion that it was “A memorable day at The King’s Birthday Parade. From the Irish Guards Trooping their colour to seeing so many faces on the Mall, thank you for making it a day to remember.” Among the slew of other comments came one from none other than Gwyneth Paltrow, who commented under the post that she was “So happy to see you looking so happy and well,” referring, of course, to Kate, who announced in March that she is receiving treatment for a type and stage of cancer that is still undisclosed to the public. Paltrow included a heart emoji for good measure at the end of her comment.

Paltrow's number of likes is now over 6,000, and still going strong. (Image credit: Instagram)

As of this writing, Paltrow’s comment has generated over 6,000 likes of its own—and counting.

“Gwyneth didn’t have to make any comment about Kate being at Trooping the Colour, but the fact she has means she fully supports her and, like the rest of us, wants her to make a speedy recovery,” royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun .

Kate wore a Jenny Packham dress and a Philip Treacy hat for the occasion, which marked her soft return to public life after a difficult 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, Paltrow is clearly a big fan of Kate’s—I mean, aren’t we all, really?—as back in March, after Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in a vulnerable video message, Paltrow wrote on social media that Kate was “A pillar of grace and strength! Sending love.”

Kate isn’t the only royal that Paltrow likes: in May 2023, Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk grabbed dinner at a Michelin-star sushi hotspot with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ; Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, as well as Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd and her husband, Texas oil heir Michael Herd, also joined. The star-studded dinner came less than a week after King Charles’ Coronation that same month, Page Six reports.

Paltrow is also friendly with the Sussexes, and has grabbed dinner with both Harry and Meghan in Montecito in the past. (Image credit: Leon Bennett)

Meghan is also entering the lifestyle space, a space Paltrow knows well. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One has to wonder if Meghan has gone to lifestyle queen Paltrow for any tips as Meghan prepares to launch her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, any day now. American Riviera Orchard, which Meghan announced back in March, “is said to be similar to Paltow’s multimillion dollar company Goop, with both selling a wide variety of items,” The Daily Express reports.

Meghan, Dampier told The Sun, “is said to have based her new lifestyle project American Riviera Orchard on the actress’ own products, and she admires her greatly,” he said.