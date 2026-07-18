Princess Diana Sold Old Clothing to "Raise Spending Money" for an Unexpected Reason Involving Prince William and Prince Harry, Per Former Butler
"The young princes were fascinated by money..."
Princess Diana became known for many things throughout her life, such as her much-envied sense of style and her adoration of her children, Prince Harry and Prince William. According to one of the late princess's former staff members, Diana even prioritized her sons when it came to managing her closet and her bank account.
In his book, A Royal Duty, former royal butler Paul Burrell shared, "Some dresses were never destined for auctions or museums." Instead, some of Princess Diana's designer items were taken to thrift "stores in Knightsbridge or Chelsea [in London] where they would be handed over in exchange for cash when sold."
According to Burrell, it was entirely Diana's decision to sell some pieces of clothing, in order "to raise spending money for her because royals rarely carry hard currency." Basically, Princess Diana reportedly wanted to have a means of income, which wasn't necessarily tracked alongside her regular credit card spending.
"By generating cash, she could spend it as she wished without trace, and take William and Harry to the cinema or to McDonald's," Burrell wrote.
Burrell also elaborated on witnessing Harry and William learning about money as children.
"In the biggest paradox of their opulent royal life, the young princes were fascinated by money and how The Queen's face adorned every note of every denomination," the former royal butler shared.
He continued, "A £10 note was a 'brown Granny' and a £50 note was a 'pink Granny.' When the princess handed out money, it was a joy to watch the boys jumping up and down, clutching the notes, invariably a 'pink Granny.'"
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Seemingly, Princess Diana was happy to sell her old clothing if it meant she could spoil William and Harry.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.