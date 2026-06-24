This 18-Year-old Princess Just Channeled Meghan Markle in the Same Caped Gown For Her Big Tiara Debut
Princess Eleonore chose a powder pink version of the Duchess of Sussex's sleek Safiyaa dress.
June 23 marked an important milestone for Princess Eleonore of Belgium as she donned a tiara for the first time. Eleonore, 18, wore a diamond headpiece that was gifted to her by her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, as she attended a state banquet at Laeken Castle in Brussels. Along with her sparkling tiara, the princess also made a statement in a blush-colored gown—and if the design looks familiar, it’s because Meghan Markle wore the same gown six years ago.
The $1,995 caped style by Safiyaa is crafted from a heavy crepe fabric and features a raised collar with a long train sweeping behind the gown. While Princess Eleonore chose a soft pink version of the dress, the Duchess of Sussex wore a scarlet red iteration while attending the Mountbatten Festival of Music in March 2020.
As for Princess Eleonore’s tiara, X user Benjamin Vaesen noted that it was sold at auction in 2019 and created by Belgian jeweler Coosemans.
Along with Princess Eleonore, the king and queen's other three children also attended the banquet to honor Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan's visit to Beligum. Prince Gabriel, 22, was dapper in a military uniform, while brother Prince Emmanuel, 20, wore white tie.
Heir to the throne Princess Elisabeth recently celebrated her graduation from Harvard University, and she looked stunning in a navy gown paired with the royal family's Brabant Laurel Wreath Tiara.
Meanwhile, Queen Mathilde paid tribute to her Japanese guests with a new bespoke Armani Prive Gown. The blush-hued dress featured an intricate embroidered design in the shape of Japanese fans, and she paired the gown with the dazzling Nine Provinces Tiara.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.