This 18-Year-old Princess Just Channeled Meghan Markle in the Same Caped Gown For Her Big Tiara Debut

June 23 marked an important milestone for Princess Eleonore of Belgium as she donned a tiara for the first time. Eleonore, 18, wore a diamond headpiece that was gifted to her by her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, as she attended a state banquet at Laeken Castle in Brussels. Along with her sparkling tiara, the princess also made a statement in a blush-colored gown—and if the design looks familiar, it’s because Meghan Markle wore the same gown six years ago.

The $1,995 caped style by Safiyaa is crafted from a heavy crepe fabric and features a raised collar with a long train sweeping behind the gown. While Princess Eleonore chose a soft pink version of the dress, the Duchess of Sussex wore a scarlet red iteration while attending the Mountbatten Festival of Music in March 2020.

As for Princess Eleonore’s tiara, X user Benjamin Vaesen noted that it was sold at auction in 2019 and created by Belgian jeweler Coosemans.

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Princess Eleonore received her first tiara as an 18th birthday gift. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex wore the same Safiyaa gown before her royal exit in 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Members of the Belgian and Japanese royal families posed for a group photo on June 23. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Princess Eleonore, the king and queen's other three children also attended the banquet to honor Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan's visit to Beligum. Prince Gabriel, 22, was dapper in a military uniform, while brother Prince Emmanuel, 20, wore white tie.

Heir to the throne Princess Elisabeth recently celebrated her graduation from Harvard University, and she looked stunning in a navy gown paired with the royal family's Brabant Laurel Wreath Tiara.

Meanwhile, Queen Mathilde paid tribute to her Japanese guests with a new bespoke Armani Prive Gown. The blush-hued dress featured an intricate embroidered design in the shape of Japanese fans, and she paired the gown with the dazzling Nine Provinces Tiara.

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