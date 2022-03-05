Prince Harry Is “Madly in Love with Meghan,” Royal Author Says

Just last weekend, Prince Harry made hearts swoon when he told the crowd at the NAACP Image Awards that, of he and wife Meghan Markle, “our lives were brought together for a reason.”

Married for four years in May and together this summer for six years, royal author Tom Quinn told the To Di For Daily podcast that, according to the Daily Express , there wasn’t anything Harry wouldn’t do for his wife.

“I think he’s just madly in love with Meghan and wants to make her happy,” Quinn says.

Quinn, author of Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, also suggested on the podcast that, when Prince Charles becomes king, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hope to return to the U.K. as part-time royals–a move the Queen opposes, but Charles might feel differently about.

“When Charles is king, they may be able to come back and be the part-time royals that they really wanted to be,” Quinn says. “I think Meghan and Harry are hoping that Charles, Harry’s father after all, will be more of a modernizer and will say to them ‘Okay, if you want to be part-time royals, that’s fine.’”