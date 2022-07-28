Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Likely Won’t Address Explosive Book Allegations, Expert Says

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you have even a passing interest in the royal family and aren’t living under a rock somewhere, you’ve likely read about at least one of the dozens of allegations coming from veteran biographer Tom Bower’s latest tome, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors. The subjects of the book, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have not yet publicly commented on the book’s claims—and, says royal expert Gareth Russell, they likely won’t.

“You can’t respond to it all,” he tells Us Weekly . “If you go out answering every single book or allegation, it will consume your entire day. You won’t have spare time to devote to your own mental health and your own well-being.”

If Bower’s book is to be believed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already spent enough time “shackled” to mentions in the press, becoming obsessed with reading stories about themselves prior to their royal step back in 2020.

“Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media,” Bower writes. “Irrationally, they grouped the two together and fed each other’s frenzy about the media. Convinced that as champions of goodness they were being persecuted by mendacity and racism, they felt victimized by the mildest criticism.”

It remains unclear whether the Sussexes have read the book or even the headlines about it, but Russell—whose own book about the royal family, Do Let’s Have Another Drink, hits shelves this fall and focuses on the Queen Mother—says that it wouldn’t do much good to refute the accusations in Bower’s book.

“When you are as famous as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there is going to be a lot of speculation,” he says. “It doesn’t always do anyone good in public life to always be answering and rebutting those claims.”

That said, the royal expert believes that Harry and Meghan, according to Us, “will go down in history as the people who upended the famous royal slogan ‘Never complain, never explain,’” a phrase popularized by the Queen Mother herself.

“I think Harry and Meghan will probably be remembered as the people who bury that attitude for themselves and for future generations of the royals,” Russell says. “And that, maybe, is no bad thing.”

Or maybe Harry is saving the couple’s response for his own book, due later this year…