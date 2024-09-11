How Queen Elizabeth Broke Royal Tradition to Pay Tribute to 9/11 Victims

While she might not have been America's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II made a remarkable gesture to show her support for the United States in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

Tourists at Buckingham Palace are usually treated to military tunes or pop songs while watching the annual Changing of the Guard ceremony, but two days after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Queen Elizabeth chose to break tradition.

On Sept. 13, 2001, the late monarch — who died on Sept. 8, 2022 — directed the Coldstream Guards band to play "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the Changing of the Guard for the first and only time in U.K. history.

Her extraordinary step to stand with the American people moved the crowd of 3,000 — including many American tourists — to tears, as shown in news footage from Peter Jennings' ABC broadcast that night.

This wasn't the only time Queen Elizabeth honored the American people in the wake of the attacks.

The monarch attended a special service at St. Paul's Cathedral to honor 9/11 victims later that week, and once again, ordered the U.S. national anthem to be played as she wiped away a tear.

Queen Elizabeth also wrote one of her most famous quotes in a moving letter she sent to the American people following the attacks.

"These are dark and harrowing times for families and friends of those who are missing or who suffered in the attack - many of you here today," Queen Elizabeth wrote in her message, which was read during a prayer service in New York.

"My thoughts and my prayers are with you all now and in the difficult days ahead," she continued. "But nothing that can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments."

She ended the message with one of her most-quoted lines, "Grief is the price we pay for love."

Years later, the late Queen — who visited the World Trade Center site during a 2010 trip to New York City — once again honored the American people.

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11 she ordered "The Star Spangled banner" to be played at Windsor Castle, honoring the 3,000 victims of the terror attacks.