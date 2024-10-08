How the Royal Family Is Taking a "New Approach" to Duties After Princess Kate's Return

"In previous generations, it was them and us."

A split image of Prince William talking to a little girl and Kate Middleton hugging a teenager
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been showing a more laid-back side of the Royal Family in recent months, as shown in the intimate family moments shared in the Princess of Wales's September cancer update video. And by sharing a warm hug with 16-year-old cancer patient Liz Hatton during an Oct. 2 meeting, one royal expert says the Waleses are taking the monarchy in a more modern direction.

Former royal photographer Ian Lloyd told GB News's Martin Daubney that "it's very different than how it used to be" with the royals in terms of connecting with the public.

"It's indicative of a new approach of the monarchy," he noted. "In previous generations, it was them and us. And now, particularly in this case of cancer, it's all together."

Kate Middleton and Prince William standing in front of a horse painting with teenage cancer patient Liz Hatton and her family

The prince and princess posed with Hatton (center) and her family at Windsor Castle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales invited Hatton, who is battling terminal cancer, to photograph an investiture that William was presiding over at Windsor Castle. Later, the royal couple met with the teen and her family privately, sharing two photos from their time together on Instagram.

Of their meeting, Lloyd said, "Kate has been a sufferer, but also she's interested in photography as well, so there's that bond there. But it's a kind of meeting of equal minds."

Although Queen Elizabeth II was obviously from a very different generation, the royal commentator shared that she carried out her duties in a more formal way. "I think the Royal Family are thinking a bit out of the box now. They are using a new approach and are more relaxed. You wouldn't get the late Queen hugging somebody who's been ill, that just wouldn't happen."

Prince William standing up cheering at an Aston Villa football match with friends Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Edward van Cutsem and Thomas van Straubenzee

Prince William was praised as a "normal bloke" as he joined friends for an Aston Villa match.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lloyd also noted how Prince William let Hatton "take photographs of the investiture at Windsor, which again really wouldn't happen" with previous royals.

The duo also chatted about Prince William's dad's night out at an Aston Villa match on Oct. 2, with Daubney calling the Prince of Wales "a normal bloke enjoying the football," adding "he's a royal but he's got that regular Joe to him."

Lloyd compared William to his late grandmother, who "lost it each year" while watching horse racing. "It's this thing of uniting people, of bringing people together. It's a sort of bonding between the monarchy and the people."

The Waleses aren't the only ones showing a more relaxed approach to their duties; King Charles has given the public a look at his fun side while trying out Samoan dancing at a recent Buckingham Palace reception. The King also proved he makes his own rules when it comes to royal PDA after taking part in a joyful group hug with a group of rugby players last month.

Topics
Princess Catherine Prince William
Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”

