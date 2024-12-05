Jack Schlossberg Has a Kate Middleton Photo in His Room, and Royal Fans Want Answers

Today, in unexpected connections: it appears as though John F. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, is somewhat close with Kate Middleton and Prince William. Case in point: a photograph of the Prince and Princess of Wales sits in a prominent place in his home.

Responding to Today discussing an upcoming auction of some of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's clothing, Schlossberg shared a video clip of his television broadcasting the segment. "I think you should interview young people (me) instead of a dress you found somewhere to let Sotheby's make $$ off someone's death," he wrote in the caption.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed a number of items underneath Schlossberg's TV, including a sign saying "Our man Jack," and a photograph of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Understandably, royal fans were bemused at Kate and William's inclusion in the video.

"Jack Schlossberg (John F. Kennedy's grandson) having a picture of William and Kate in his living room wasn't on my bingo card this year," one royal fan wrote on X, while sharing the politician's Instagram Story.

One person commented on the post, "I get the fanboying over [Prince William's] Earthshot [Prize], but a picture in the living room is next level."

A photograph of Kate and William is visible underneath Schlossberg's TV. (Image credit: Instagram/jackuno)

One particularly sensible commenter suggested, "Maybe a signed Christmas card?" Meanwhile, another person suggested, "It looks like one of those portraits they give as official gifts."

Schlossberg's connection to the British Royal Family is actually quite straightforward. John F. Kennedy's only grandson met Prince William during a 2022 visit to Boston alongside his mother, Caroline Kennedy, and sister Tatiana Schlossberg, Hola! magazine reported. The Prince of Wales was in Boston for the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards, which the Kennedys supported as William was inspired by some of JFK's own words.

In a press release, Caroline Kennedy explained, "It is a great tribute to President Kennedy that The Earthshot Prize has been inspired by his moonshot to take on the most important challenge we face today—repairing the planet." She continued, "My family and the JFK Library Foundation look forward to partnering with Prince William and The Earthshot Prize on this exciting initiative."

At the time, Jack Schlossberg shared his excitement for Prince William's initiative on X. It would seem that the politician has stayed in contact with the British royals since meeting the Prince of Wales two years ago.

It's not just Schlossberg's photo of Kate and William that's caused internet excitement in recent weeks. Taking to Instagram and TikTok, Schlossberg shared a number of "thirst traps," which understandably caught the general public's attention, per People.