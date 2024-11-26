Prince William Was Very Clear About Why He Didn't Propose to Princess Kate Sooner

Prince William and Princess Kate's relationship has been undeniably romantic. After meeting at the University of St Andrews in 2001, the pair quietly started dating. Following a very public breakup in 2007, William and Kate reunited, and would finally announce their engagement in 2010. Now, a royal expert is dishing on why Prince William didn't propose to Kate Middleton sooner.

During an interview with The Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show, royal photographer Arthur Edwards opened up about Prince William's alleged apprehension when it came to getting married.

"I once asked William why he's not getting married till he was 30," Edwards told the outlet. "He said, 'Because I have to go to the Army, because one day I'll be Head of the Forces. I'll have to go in the Army, after going to the Navy, I have to go in the Air Force and the Marines." And according to Edwards, William's ambitions didn't end there: "He said, 'Then I've got to go to business school, and there's just no time before that.'"

It would seem as though Prince William compromised on his timeline; he was 28 years old when he tied the knot with a 29-year-old Kate.

However, the Prince of Wales did achieve most of his ambitions. After graduating from St Andrews in 2005, William trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. As well as becoming a lieutenant in the British Army, he spent time training with the Royal Air Force, the Royal Navy, and the Royal Marines, per Forces News. He then trained as a search and rescue pilot, and spent time as an air ambulance pilot.

Even though William didn't attend business school, it's clear that he wanted to achieve certain career milestones before starting a family.

Earlier this year, Edwards revealed that Prince William wanted his marriage to Kate to "last forever." As a result, the young Prince reportedly wasn't in a rush to tie the knot.

