The Kennedy family has been a source of attention, adulation, and scrutiny over the decades—both for their wealth and glamour but also for their tragedy. Joseph Kennedy Sr. amassed a large fortune and became the first chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the U.S. Ambassador to the UK. Many of his nine children went into politics and public work, including President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Senator Ted Kennedy (Joseph Sr. had plans for his oldest son, Joseph Jr., to become president, before the latter passed away during World War II).

The First Family—John, First Lady Jackie Kennedy, and Caroline and John Jr.—were the source of much media attention while they were in the White House; after John's assassination and then subsequently Bobby's, many members of the family withdrew from public life. These throwback photos show a plethora of moments from the family's life and legacy. Keep scrolling to see iconic vintage photos of the Kennedy family.

Circa 1921

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Posing with five of her children in Brookline, Massachusetts, Rose sits with (from left) Joseph Kennedy Jr, John F. Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy, Rosemary Kennedy, and Eunice Kennedy. Three of those children would go on to have tragic ends to their lives (Joe Jr. killed in WWII, John assassinated, and Rosemary undergoing a failed lobotomy that led to her being institutionalized).

November 1960

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, the family congregates in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts after hearing the news that John had won the presidential election. John is in the middle (with Bobby next to him, looking like he's in the middle of saying something). Jackie is seated next to Ted, with John's parents seated to our left.

May 1965

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Buckingham Palace for a dedication of a British memorial to John after his death, Jackie, Caroline, and John watch soldiers go by. They're joined by Jackie's sister, Lee Radziwill, as well as her children Tina and Anthony (who adorably holds his head in his hands).

Circa 1930s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's the Kennedy family with all nine of their children, plus their parents: in the front from left, Patricia, Robert (Bobby), Rose Kennedy, John, and Joseph Sr. with Edward on his lap. Standing from left: Joseph Jr., Kathleen, Rosemary, Eunice, and Jean Kennedy.

July 1960

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a sweet image of domesticity, Jackie and John sit in front of their summer home reading to Caroline. (John Jr. would be born that November, if you're curious about the timeline.) Fans pored over these images of the young family in the White House.

Circa 1937

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Rose and Joseph Sr. on the left, the children stand in height order: Edward (Ted), Jeanne, Robert, Patricia, Eunice, Kathleen, Rosemary, and John. Joseph Jr. is not pictured; he would have been late in his college career at Harvard University.

March 1939

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Joseph Sr. (who was American ambassador to Great Britain and was representing the U.S. at Pope Pius XII's coronation) poses at Vatican City with Rose and eight of his children—the only one missing being Joseph Jr., who had recently graduated from Harvard.

Circa 1960s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, John kisses his father on top of the head. Joseph Sr. (who at this point was in declining health) had some pretty big aspirations for his children, with the end goal that one of them would be president. When Joseph Jr. was killed in action, Joseph Sr. transferred those goals to John.

January 1963

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, First Lady Jackie Kennedy watches her husband deliver a State of the Union address; beside her is her mom, Janet Auchincloss, and her sister, Princess Lee Radziwill. You can really see the resemblance between them, especially with the similar hairstyles.

March 1963

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Kennedys were very into horseback riding, and many a photo showed them on horses, including this one with Caroline atop a pony—perhaps the one the family owned, named Macaroni—and John Jr. giving it a sweet pet. It's an incredibly picturesque photo of the little family, not many months before tragedy struck them in November.

November 1970

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Jackie and John Jr. take a casual bike ride in Central Park, New York. Jackie was by this point married to Aristotle Onassis and still received a lot of (unwanted) press attention in her everyday life—but she and her family still found time for fun.

July 1963

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Kennedys were quite a sporty bunch. In addition to horseback riding, skiing, and sailing, they also golfed. According to the original caption of this photo, John and sister Pat (to the left) are playing a round "after the usual boat ride aboard the Honey Fitz" (a boat named after their grandfather).

June 1950

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Robert "Bobby" Kennedy and his bride Ethel (to our right) celebrate their wedding, while Eunice Kennedy, who was a bridesmaid, speaks animatedly to them. Honestly, my favorite part here is the (era-appropriate) big floppy hat and tulle skirt.

December 1960

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a very sweet moment, John and Jackie pose for a photo with John Jr. shortly after he was born in November 1960 (this is at his christening). John Jr. was born just before John took office 1961, and much press coverage centered around the new addition to their family.

September 1953

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a casual moment, Joseph Sr. leans in to whisper something privately to Jackie on the day of her and John's wedding. The two were married in Newport, Rhode Island, and Jackie's iconic, ornate, off-the-shoulder gown would go on to be emulated for decades.

September 1953

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, we see Jackie and John cut the cake on the day of their wedding, with Bobby (on our left), and I believe Jackie's sister, Lee, on our right. These were lovely, candid moments, with the young couple exclaiming over their beautiful white cake together.

September 1953

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, the whole (enormous) bridal party poses for photos at Hammersmith Farm in Newport on the day of John and Jackie's nuptials. Robert Kennedy stands in profile to our right, saying something (as he often was in photos), with Ted on our far left laughing along.

July 1960

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In an adorable candid moment, and according to the original photo caption, Bobby Kennedy Jr. is explaining aviation (so sweet!) to his uncle John as the family flies from Los Angeles to Boston from the Democratic National Convention while John was campaigning.

July 1960

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's the Kennedy politician brothers: from left to right, John, Bobby, and Ted. Obviously, this is also a tragic photo, with both John and Bobby being assassinated. Their older brother, Joseph Jr., who had a bright political future, was killed in action during World War II.

Circa 1940s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

John and Joe Jr. sit side by side in naval uniforms sometime in the 1940s; Joe Jr. enlisted in 1941 and entered flight training to be a naval aviator; he died in a top-secret mission in 1944. John was medically disqualified but, with the help of family connections, joined the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1941 and became a war hero.

June 1980

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We didn't get as many photos of Caroline, John Jr., and Jackie in their later years (they retreated from public life, despite pronounced media interest). But this sweet moment shows Caroline graduating from Harvard University with her family (John Jr., Ted, and Jackie) beside her.

October 1993

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a somber moment, Jackie, John Jr., and Caroline sit during the opening ceremony of the renovated John F. Kennedy Library. Not long after this photo was taken, Jackie would be diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma and die in 1994. John Jr. would die in a plane crash in 1999.

Circa 1958

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caroline Kennedy was born in November 1957, which would place this photo around 1958. A year prior, John and Jackie had a stillborn daughter; John Jr. was born in 1960. Another boy, Patrick, died two days after being born prematurely in 1963. Caroline was three when her father became president.

May 1962

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, in a sweet moment of Jackie visiting Caroline's school, Jackie sits at a classroom table as Caroline runs her fingers through her mother's hair. This would have been while the Kennedy family was in the White House, and there were a number of candid moments captured.

November 1962

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jackie, John Jr., and Caroline gently ride horses on the Kennedy estate (Glen Ora) in Middleburg, Virginia. According to the original caption, "Kennedy and her son ride on Sardar, while Caroline rides Macaroni," which is an exceptionally sweet detail.

November 1962

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I can't help but love the photos of the young Kennedys playing together in a play room just like a regular family...except they're in the White House. Here, John Jr. plays with a wooden toy figure, with a rag doll flung across a chair behind him, while his mother helps him.

February 1961

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caroline looks inquisitively up at her mother. According to the original caption, they're relaxing at home, with Caroline's dolls strewn across their laps. Equally adorable is their quasi-matching hairstyles and shift dresses (the two often wore similar outfits when Caroline was young).

April 1962

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With John Jr. peeking out of a stroller, Jackie shows him off to the Empress Farah of Iran as the three walk around the grounds of the White House. In a fun little detail that you might have missed at first, Jackie holds the reins to their pony, Macaroni, standing behind her.

May 1962

(Image credit: Getty Images)

John Jr., looking like a little rambunctious fellow at 18 months, is "prancing about" his father's office. According to the original caption, "Members of the staff said John Jr. emerged from his crawling stage about two weeks ago and began walking."

January 1963

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caroline, who clearly knows she's the main attraction, strides confidently along ahead of her father and a group of men behind her. It's incredibly sweet to see John carrying one of Caroline's dolls in his hand as an eager crowd of onlookers watches.

Circa 1963

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Apparently aboard the yacht Honey Fitz in Hyannis, Massachusetts, Caroline and her father share a sweet little moment together. These are probably the loveliest photos from the First Family, of John, Jackie, Caroline, and John Jr. looking happy and relaxed on vacation.

May 1962

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In one of the most famous photos of John's presidency, John Jr. peeks out from inside the Oval Office desk while his father goes over some (probably very important) paperwork above him. John Jr. would have only been less than two years old in this photo.