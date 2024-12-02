Why Kate Middleton Won't Inherit Princess Diana's Coveted Wedding Tiara

Many publications have claimed that Princess Charlotte will inherit her late grandmother's tiara.

Princess Diana rides in a carriage following her wedding to Prince Charles, while wearing a voluminous wedding gown and long veil with the Spencer tiara, and Kate Middleton wears a lace white wedding gown with a tiara and veil as she marries Prince William
(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images/Anwar Hussein/WireImage)
As Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton has inherited much of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's jewelry collection. However, there's one item that neither Princess Kate nor Duchess Meghan will inherit, despite marrying Princess Diana's sons.

At her wedding to a then-Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, Princess Diana wore the Spencer tiara. The Spencer family heirloom was worn by both of Diana's older sisters, Jane and Sarah, at their respective weddings, too.

According to reports, Meghan Markle wanted to wear the Spencer tiara at her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, but Queen Elizabeth II allegedly vetoed the decision. Princess Kate also didn't wear Princess Diana's tiara when she wed Prince William on April 29, 2011.

Princess Diana wearing her wedding dress and riding in a carriage with Prince Charles on their wedding day

Princess Diana wearing the Spencer tiara.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana

Princess Diana wearing the Spencer tiara.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spencer tiara is reportedly worth more than $500 million, and was "originally made for Cynthia Spencer, wife of the 7th Earl Spencer" in 1937, The Sun reported. According to The Court Jeweller, the tiara was constructed from "a set of 19th century diamond ornaments."

After Cynthia died, the tiara was inherited by her son, John, the 8th Earl Spencer, who was Princess Diana's dad. When John passed away in 1992, Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, inherited the heirloom. As a result, the iconic Spencer tiara will remain in Princess Diana's family, and is not the property of the British Royal Family.

Describing the intricate detailing on the Spencer tiara, Sotheby's wrote, "Designed in the garland style as a central heart flanked by continuous running scrolls, interspersed with star- and trumpet-shaped flowers. Set throughout with circular- and rose-cut, cushion- and pear-shaped diamonds, mounted in gold."

Princess Diana's wedding tiara, the Spencer tiara, being held by a person wearing white gloves

The Spencer tiara.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana

Princess Diana wearing the Spencer tiara.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Princess Diana never owned the Spencer tiara, she did borrow the beautiful item for multiple royal occasions, The Court Jeweller reported. Following Diana's death, the tiara remained in the possession of its owner, her brother Charles Spencer, who resides at Althorp House.

Many publications have claimed that Princess Charlotte will one day inherit her late grandmother's wedding tiara. However, as The Court Jeweller explained, Charles Spencer's son, Viscount Althorp, will actually inherit the heirloom upon his father's death.

