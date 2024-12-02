Why Kate Middleton Won't Inherit Princess Diana's Coveted Wedding Tiara
Many publications have claimed that Princess Charlotte will inherit her late grandmother's tiara.
As Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton has inherited much of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's jewelry collection. However, there's one item that neither Princess Kate nor Duchess Meghan will inherit, despite marrying Princess Diana's sons.
At her wedding to a then-Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, Princess Diana wore the Spencer tiara. The Spencer family heirloom was worn by both of Diana's older sisters, Jane and Sarah, at their respective weddings, too.
According to reports, Meghan Markle wanted to wear the Spencer tiara at her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, but Queen Elizabeth II allegedly vetoed the decision. Princess Kate also didn't wear Princess Diana's tiara when she wed Prince William on April 29, 2011.
The Spencer tiara is reportedly worth more than $500 million, and was "originally made for Cynthia Spencer, wife of the 7th Earl Spencer" in 1937, The Sun reported. According to The Court Jeweller, the tiara was constructed from "a set of 19th century diamond ornaments."
After Cynthia died, the tiara was inherited by her son, John, the 8th Earl Spencer, who was Princess Diana's dad. When John passed away in 1992, Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, inherited the heirloom. As a result, the iconic Spencer tiara will remain in Princess Diana's family, and is not the property of the British Royal Family.
Describing the intricate detailing on the Spencer tiara, Sotheby's wrote, "Designed in the garland style as a central heart flanked by continuous running scrolls, interspersed with star- and trumpet-shaped flowers. Set throughout with circular- and rose-cut, cushion- and pear-shaped diamonds, mounted in gold."
Although Princess Diana never owned the Spencer tiara, she did borrow the beautiful item for multiple royal occasions, The Court Jeweller reported. Following Diana's death, the tiara remained in the possession of its owner, her brother Charles Spencer, who resides at Althorp House.
Many publications have claimed that Princess Charlotte will one day inherit her late grandmother's wedding tiara. However, as The Court Jeweller explained, Charles Spencer's son, Viscount Althorp, will actually inherit the heirloom upon his father's death.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
