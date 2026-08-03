Prince William Follows in One Unexpected Royal Couple's “Hands-On” Parenting Footsteps, Per a Family Friend
It's not Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
As modern royal parents, Prince William and Princess Kate frequently talk about the active role they play in their kids’ lives, preferring to schedule royal events around school schedules and bringing their kids on trips abroad whenever possible. Although they have a longtime nanny, the Prince and Princess of Wales are much more involved in Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s day-to-day lives than royals of the past—but there are two surprising members of William's family who shared a similar philosophy to his.
Although Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were loving parents, they put duty first and were frequently absent from their children’s lives while traveling on royal tours around the world. It seems the Queen Mother and King George VI took a different approach with Elizabeth and Margaret when they were young—and it’s one that is surprisingly similar to the Prince and Princess of Wales.
In Gyles Brandreth’s book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, the author and friend of the Royal Family spoke with people who knew the late Queen the best. Sonia Berry, who was friends with the late Queen from the age of five, told Brandreth that she used to play together with her London neighbor Princess Elizabeth back when the Queen Mother and King George VI were known as the Duke and Duchess of York. She described the Yorks as “noticeably hands-on” given “the standards of their time and class,” per Brandreth.
“The Duchess, having had a very happy childhood herself, was all the more determined that, because the children were royal, they should have an ordinary childhood,” Berry told the author.
She described the future King George VI, who suffered from a severe stutter, as a fun, active father who wasn’t afraid to run around with Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret. “The Duke never seemed shy, he didn’t stutter and he played games, like Sardines,” Berry said.
It might be difficult to picture the late King playing garden games, and Berry said that her “starchy nanny” didn’t find his behavior appropriate at the time, adding, “she found it very undignified having to hide in a bush with him.”
Flashing forward to today, Prince William and Princess Kate also put an emphasis on family fun. The Princess of Wales recently shared that she loves playing rugby at home with her kids, and although life looks a lot different than it did for the Queen Mother, both William and Kate are intentional about giving their children everyday experiences at their Windsor home, just like his great-grandmother did.
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Whether it’s sharing some video game time with Prince George, playing tennis with Princess Charlotte or watching soccer with Prince Louis, William and Kate have been vocal that their first priority is their children.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.