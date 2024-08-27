Princess Kate Is "Worried Sick" About Prince Harry and Will "Risk the Wrath" of Prince William

Before Prince Harry stepped down from his role as a senior royal, the Duke of Sussex seemed very close to his sister-in-law, Princess Kate. Sadly, since the royal family rift started, Harry and Kate's friendship seems to have faded. However, recent reports suggest that the Princess of Wales is open to reuniting with Harry, and that she hasn't forgotten his friendship.

"Kate is worried sick about Harry and willing to risk the wrath of her husband and the Firm to do what she believes is the right thing," a source has claimed to RadarOnline.com. The source continued, "She [is] pushing for forgiveness and worries the royals are being too harsh."

Princess Kate and Prince Harry arrive at the ANZAC Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2019. (Image credit: Jeremy Selwyn-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Having announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, the Princess of Wales has stepped back from her official royal duties. But that hasn't stopped her from allegedly wanting to mend fractured relationships within the royal family.

"Kate has been shielded from the increasing drama... for quite a while now because people just don't want to stress her out as she deals with her health," the insider told the RadarOnline.com. "But she doesn't want to be out of the loop anymore."

The source also suggested that Princess Kate has been thinking a lot about her connection with her brother-in-law. "She's still incredibly fond of him and saddened that it's come to this situation... and there now seems to be this wall that can't be broken down," the source claimed.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry pose together in 2017. (Image credit: Stefan Wermuth-WPA Pool /Getty Images)

According to the outlet, Princess Kate is leaning on Prince William to make progress with his brother, too. "It's something she really wants William to try and fix," the source alleged.

Prince Harry has spoken about the royal rift on several occasions. He emotionally revealed in ITV's Tabloids on Trial documentary that his decision to legally challenge some of the U.K.'s biggest newspapers likely contributed to the fallout. "Yeah, that’s certainly a central piece to it," he explained in the documentary, via The Guardian . "But, you know, that’s a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press."