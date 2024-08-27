Princess Kate Is "Worried Sick" About Prince Harry and Will "Risk the Wrath" of Prince William
"She worries the royals are being too harsh."
Before Prince Harry stepped down from his role as a senior royal, the Duke of Sussex seemed very close to his sister-in-law, Princess Kate. Sadly, since the royal family rift started, Harry and Kate's friendship seems to have faded. However, recent reports suggest that the Princess of Wales is open to reuniting with Harry, and that she hasn't forgotten his friendship.
"Kate is worried sick about Harry and willing to risk the wrath of her husband and the Firm to do what she believes is the right thing," a source has claimed to RadarOnline.com. The source continued, "She [is] pushing for forgiveness and worries the royals are being too harsh."
Having announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, the Princess of Wales has stepped back from her official royal duties. But that hasn't stopped her from allegedly wanting to mend fractured relationships within the royal family.
"Kate has been shielded from the increasing drama... for quite a while now because people just don't want to stress her out as she deals with her health," the insider told the RadarOnline.com. "But she doesn't want to be out of the loop anymore."
The source also suggested that Princess Kate has been thinking a lot about her connection with her brother-in-law. "She's still incredibly fond of him and saddened that it's come to this situation... and there now seems to be this wall that can't be broken down," the source claimed.
According to the outlet, Princess Kate is leaning on Prince William to make progress with his brother, too. "It's something she really wants William to try and fix," the source alleged.
Prince Harry has spoken about the royal rift on several occasions. He emotionally revealed in ITV's Tabloids on Trial documentary that his decision to legally challenge some of the U.K.'s biggest newspapers likely contributed to the fallout. "Yeah, that’s certainly a central piece to it," he explained in the documentary, via The Guardian. "But, you know, that’s a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Prince Harry Decides Not To Add Anything New to the Paperback Edition of His Tell-All Memoir ‘Spare’
The Duke of Sussex’s choice is widely considered to be a step toward reconciliation with the royal family.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Katie Holmes Masters Summer's Most Polarizing Denim Trend
You're guaranteed to see this style everywhere soon.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Fall Essentials Marie Claire Editors Bought for September
From cozy layers to hydrating moisturizers, here are the products that will carry us through fall.
By The Editors at Marie Claire Published
-
Meghan Markle's Toronto Home From Her 'Suits' Era Is For Sale
Prince Harry visited Duchess Meghan at the house when they first started dating.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William's New Look Isn't a Hit With Royal Fans
"Do not expect me to stop talking about his beard."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla "Is a Little Afraid" of Prince William, and He Simply "Tolerates Her"
"She was shaking like a leaf."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is "a Lot More Fun" Behind Closed Doors
"The image that’s presented is a bit of an enigma."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Terrified" Prince George Will Copy Prince William's Dangerous Hobby
"It always fills me with horror," she explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles and Queen Elizabeth's Guard Was Just Crowned Mr. England
Lance Corporal Manuel Alcantara Turner is headed to the Mr. World final.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Will Prince Harry Be Removed from the Royal Family's Line of Succession?
"Like Edward VIII, Prince Harry does not wish to perform the role of royalty expected of him."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Future "Looks Rather Bleak" and Very "Expensive," Royal Historian Claims
"They’re going to disappear like so many other celebrities."
By Amy Mackelden Published