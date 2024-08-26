Princess Kate Is "a Lot More Fun" Behind Closed Doors
"The image that’s presented is a bit of an enigma."
2024 has been a challenging year for Princess Kate, who shared her cancer diagnosis with the world in March.
After stepping back from her senior role to undergo cancer treatment, reports suggested Kate plans to slow down and focus on her children. Sources have also claimed that Kate Middleton is remaining "very calm" during treatment, and she has made a handful of public appearances this summer. Now, a royal expert has shared insight into what the Princess of Wales is really like when she's at home.
While appearing on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, royal author Robert Jobson spoke about Kate's real demeanor and personality. "The reality is I have spoken to her, I think she's very careful with what she says to the press," Jobson explained.
He continued, "I think she's not overly gushing... I think that she's a lot more fun than the image that is presented." As the future Queen of England, Princess Kate likely needs to portray a certain image at official royal engagements. But according to Jobson, Princess Kate is far from boring. "The image that’s presented is a bit of an enigma, I think, but she's a lot more fun," he said.
The reason the general public might not see the "fun" Kate more often may be because she's dedicated to her duty as a royal. "[S]he doesn't really like to let her guard down," Jobson claimed.
Seemingly, when she's at home, Princess Kate can let loose. "She laughs a lot and I think anybody who laughs a lot is obviously somebody who's got that sense of humor, and someone's one with themselves, and I think she certainly is that," he said.
When it comes to work, Princess Kate never lets anyone down, with Jobson noting, "Someone said to me, that she's somebody that always seems to bring her A-game to the table." He continued, "So that's the sort of difference, she's a class act, I think." Well, we never had any doubt that Princess Kate had a great sense of humor and would be exceedinly fun to hang out with.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Sabrina Carpenter Wears the Internet's Most Polarizing Trend
The songstress put her own sultry twist on the look.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
If Your Dyson Curls Don't Last, You Need the Just-Launched Attachment
The brand-new Dyson I.D. device comes with a taper Airwrap for tighter, closer-to-the-root curls.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Terrified" Prince George Will Copy Prince William's Dangerous Hobby
"It always fills me with horror," she explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Terrified" Prince George Will Copy Prince William's Dangerous Hobby
"It always fills me with horror," she explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Will Prince Harry Be Removed from the Royal Family's Line of Succession?
"Like Edward VIII, Prince Harry does not wish to perform the role of royalty expected of him."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate "Can't Simply Forget" Her Friendship with Prince Harry
"Kate has never been someone that could just turn off her feelings with a switch."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince George May Be Introduced to "Gruesome" Hunting Tradition in Balmoral
"Traditionally, the blood of a hunter's first kill is spread on their face."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Shares Rare Health Update During Southport Visit
The monarch made the brief revelation to a member of the public.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Charlotte Just Went on a London Shopping Trip with Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise
"There is a really warm connection between Sophie and her great-niece."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry May Never "Regain the Trust" with Prince William and Princess Kate
"The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate "May Never Return" to Her Full-Time Royal Duties
The Princess of Wales will reportedly "reevaluate" her role within the royal family.
By Amy Mackelden Published