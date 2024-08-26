Princess Kate Is "a Lot More Fun" Behind Closed Doors

2024 has been a challenging year for Princess Kate, who shared her cancer diagnosis with the world in March.

After stepping back from her senior role to undergo cancer treatment, reports suggested Kate plans to slow down and focus on her children. Sources have also claimed that Kate Middleton is remaining "very calm" during treatment, and she has made a handful of public appearances this summer. Now, a royal expert has shared insight into what the Princess of Wales is really like when she's at home.

While appearing on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, royal author Robert Jobson spoke about Kate's real demeanor and personality. "The reality is I have spoken to her, I think she's very careful with what she says to the press," Jobson explained.

He continued, "I think she's not overly gushing... I think that she's a lot more fun than the image that is presented." As the future Queen of England, Princess Kate likely needs to portray a certain image at official royal engagements. But according to Jobson, Princess Kate is far from boring. "The image that’s presented is a bit of an enigma, I think, but she's a lot more fun," he said.

The reason the general public might not see the "fun" Kate more often may be because she's dedicated to her duty as a royal. "[S]he doesn't really like to let her guard down," Jobson claimed.

Seemingly, when she's at home, Princess Kate can let loose. "She laughs a lot and I think anybody who laughs a lot is obviously somebody who's got that sense of humor, and someone's one with themselves, and I think she certainly is that," he said.

When it comes to work, Princess Kate never lets anyone down, with Jobson noting, "Someone said to me, that she's somebody that always seems to bring her A-game to the table." He continued, "So that's the sort of difference, she's a class act, I think." Well, we never had any doubt that Princess Kate had a great sense of humor and would be exceedinly fun to hang out with.