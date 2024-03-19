A Video of Kate Middleton Grocery Shopping This Weekend Has Been Published, But People *Still* Aren't Convinced

Kate Middleton has been spied!
You may remember that reports emerged on Monday about Prince William and Princess Kate taking a weekend trip to Windsor Farm Shop near their home at Adelaide Cottage.
Well now, there's video proof that the Prince and Princess of Wales were really out and about amid Kate's recovery from abdominal surgery, just choosing some bread like any married couple on a fine Saturday.
TMZ obtained footage of William—in a ball cap and jeans—and Kate—in athleisure, walking fast while holding their groceries.
The video was taken by a fellow shopper named Nelson Silva. "I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before," Silva explained to TMZ. "It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere." (Familiar because it was a literal princess.)
He continued, "I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and I didn't see a car. I just wanted to share with my family footage and show just how normal they were."
The amateur videographer reiterated comments made by other onlookers about the princess' demeanor. "Kate looked happy and relaxed," he said. "They look happy just to be able to go to a shop and mingle. Kate looked relieved like it was a success going to a shop. It felt natural."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
An eyewitness previously told The Sun about the outing, "After all the rumors that had been going round I was stunned to see them there.
"Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well.
"The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops."
For many social media users, it seems this new footage has calmed their conspiratory inclinations.
One person tweeted, "Well, it’s over. From the BBL recovery to the growing out a micro fringe, we had some beautiful times along the way. It’s time to face facts, that’s her. We’ll always have the memories."
However, a second camp is seemingly convinced that the woman in the video doesn't look like Kate, and is calling "body double."
this video is edited or they found a body double of KATE cos there's no way this is her.March 18, 2024
Because the possibility of royals using a body double to stand in for a princess is incredibly far-fetched, let's make sure to stick with what we actually know: that Kate underwent surgery in mid-January, that she's recovering until at least after Easter, and that confessing to editing a family photo doesn't equal legitimizing unsubstantiated theories.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Bios on the Official Royal Family Website Look Really Different Today
It’s apparently a result of a “long overdue update.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sophie Turner Has Asked a Judge to "Reactivate" Her Divorce Case With Joe Jonas
As both Turner and Jonas pursue other relationships, it seems time to fully end the former couple's relationship in the eyes of the law.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson’s Son, Daniel, Shares an Emotional Tribute for the 15th Anniversary of His Mom’s Death
Richardson died at just 45 years old on March 18, 2009, following a skiing accident in Canada.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Yet Another Photo Kate Middleton Took and Released to the Public Was Digitally Manipulated, Major Global News Agency Getty Images Says
How many other photos from the past are about to be called out for being edited and Photoshopped in the wake of Kate’s Mother’s Day photo controversy?
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
After Five Years of Speculation, Rose Hanbury Finally Breaks Her Silence on Those Prince William Affair Rumors
Stephen Colbert brought the tired narrative into the fore again last week after his ‘Late Show’ opening monologue name-dropped Hanbury as a reason for why Kate may have stepped back from public life temporarily.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William Is “Very Sensitive” About Kate Middleton Being Hounded by the Press Like His Mother Princess Diana Once Was: “He’s Seeing Elements of That Being Repeated Again”
The couple is particularly hurt by rumors of their marriage being in trouble, according to reports.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana’s Brother Earl Charles Spencer Speaks Out on the Kate Middleton Drama: “I Do Worry About What Happened to the Truth”
He also weighed in on whether the media frenzy was worse in the 1990s with Diana or in the present day with Kate.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William Likely Feels "Guilty" for Not "Protecting" Princess Kate Amid Royal Drama, Expert Claims
Jennie Bond says William wants to avoid repeating history.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Princess Kate Will Be "Ready to Talk" About Her Absence When She Gets Back to Work, Source Claims
The Palace has released very few details about her illness and recovery.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Princess Kate Was Allegedly Spotted Looking "Happy, Relaxed and Healthy" at a Farm Shop This Weekend
Anonymous onlookers provided this description to 'The Sun.'
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands Takes a Swipe at the Princess of Wales’ Mother’s Day Photo Controversy: “At Least I Didn’t Photoshop It”
The dig was leveled during a royal engagement of his own this week, when the King was shown a picture of his family.
By Rachel Burchfield Published