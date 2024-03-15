Prince William Calls Princess Kate "Arty" Amid Photoshop Scandal

Prince William called Princess Kate (AKA Kate Middleton) "arty" as the royal Photoshop scandal continues to unfold.

In footage shared by Sky News, the Prince of Wales is seen concentrating on decorating some cookies during a royal engagement in West London on Thursday.

Someone off camera tells William what sounds like, "I'm very impressed by your art skills" or possibly "artistry."

The prince replies, "No, it's really not that impressive. My wife is the arty one. And my children are artier than I am."

While it's lovely of him to compliment his wife, sadly his timing could have been slightly better thought out.

If by some miracle you haven't heard yet, William and Kate are currently embroiled in a bit of a mess after a family photo they shared on Sunday was quickly found to have been edited in several places—with news and photo agencies pulling the photo from their platforms, and many questions being raised among the public and the media.

On Monday morning, Kensington Palace issued a rare apology signed by the princess herself, which read, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

But far from appeasing internet conspiracy theorists and royal reporters alike, the vagueness of that message only led to more conspiracy theorizing and more royal reporting.

All of this was compounded by the fact that the photo was released amid Kate's months-long disappearance from the public eye as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

Essentially, while the princess is undoubtedly "arty," it's that very same creative quality that seems to have spurred on this latest scandal. So yeah.