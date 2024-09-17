Kate Middleton Is Already Back to Royal Duties After Holding First Meeting Since Chemotherapy

The Princess of Wales attended a Royal Foundation meeting on Sept. 17.

On Sept. 9, the Princess of Wales announced she had finished chemotherapy treatment and that she was "looking forward to being back at work"—and it seems that time has come even sooner than fans expected.

The 42-year-old royal—who serves as joint patron of the Royal Foundation alongside husband Prince William—attended a meeting for the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood at Windsor Castle on Sept. 17, per GB News reporter Cameron Walker on X.

This marks the first work meeting the Princess of Wales has held since starting chemotherapy this spring.

Her work with early childhood development is something the royal holds close to her heart, having launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021.

Per the centre's website, its goal is to "drive awareness of and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years, in order to transform society for the future."

"Over the last decade, the Princess of Wales has spent time looking into how experiences in early childhood are often the root cause of today’s hardest social challenges, such as addiction, family breakdown, poor mental health, suicide and homelessness," the Centre for Early Childhood's website notes.

Although it's unclear what the foundation discussed on Tuesday, the meeting is a positive move toward the Princess of Wales returning to duties this autumn.

On Sept. 6, she hinted at her future work on social media, congratulating the UK Scouts for appointing its new UK Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields. "Looking forward to working with you!" she ended the post.

Last week, the mom of three shared a moving video on social media announcing that although she'd completed chemo, her "path to healing and full recovery is long."

She did, however, note that she was excited about "undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months."

