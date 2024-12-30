Kate Middleton "Leaned on" Two Family Members "Very Hard" During Her "Darkest Days," Says Royal Expert

After sharing news of her cancer diagnosis in March, Princess Kate retreated from the spotlight for the majority of 2024. In September, she announced that she'd completed chemotherapy and would be making a slow return to her official royal duties. Throughout the year, Kate Middleton found support in those around her, with two people making a particular difference to her life, says a royal expert.

"A year like they have just endured must, as William said, have been brutal for the entire family," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine (via the Mirror). "But it seems clear that they have pulled together as a unit and they look very much in harmony and delighted to be out and about together again."

Referencing two family members who supported the Princess of Wales in 2024, Bond told the outlet, "I think a shout-out should also go to Carole and Michael Middleton, who have undoubtedly been a vital part of the family this year, both practically and emotionally. I'm sure William and Catherine leaned on them very hard during their darkest days."

Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, James Middleton and his wife, and Pippa Middleton attend Princess Kate's Christmas carol concert. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Bond also noted that Carole and Michael have a close bond with Kate and William's children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. "And, as we know from Louis' card on the tree at the carol service, Granny and Grandpa are great playmates for their grandchildren and have put in more than a shift or two playing games with them," Bond told the publication.

As for whether or not George, Charlotte, and Louis will be in the spotlight next year, Bond said, "I don’t think there's any reason to suspect we'll see more of them in 2025, but there will be the usual occasional public appearance as their parents gently acclimatize them to life in the public eye."

Carole Middleton plays cards with Kate and William's kids. (Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

Ultimately, the royal expert believes that Kate and William found strength in close family members as they handled challenging health news behind-the-scenes. "I think William and Catherine should be rightly proud of their brood and proud of themselves for guiding them through this incredibly difficult year," Bond said.