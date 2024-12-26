King Charles References Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis and the "Uncertainties and Anxieties of Illness" in His Christmas Speech
"All of us go through some form of suffering at some stage in our life."
King Charles broke tradition in 2024 by recording his annual Christmas speech at Fitzrovia Chapel in London, instead of at a royal residence. Along with the unusual location, The King's speech covered emotional territory, as he discussed his own and Kate Middleton's cancer journeys.
"I am speaking to you today from the Chapel of the former Middlesex Hospital in London—now itself a vibrant community space—and thinking especially of the many thousands of professionals and volunteers here in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth who, with their skills and out of the goodness of their heart, care for others, often at some cost to themselves," Charles said.
"From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed," The King continued. "I am deeply grateful, too, to all those who have offered us their own kind words of sympathy and encouragement."
King Charles noted that his own health journey was far from unique, as he referenced individuals around the world who may be experiencing similar challenges. "All of us go through some form of suffering at some stage in our life," he explained. "The degree to which we help one another—and draw support from each other, be we people of Faith or of none—is a measure of our civilization as Nations. This is what continually impresses me, as my family and I meet with, and listen to, those who dedicate their lives to helping others."
The monarch looked outward while reflecting on "the devastating effects of conflict—in the Middle East, in Central Europe, in Africa and elsewhere," which "pose a daily threat to so many people's lives and livelihoods."
Having already paid tribute to healthcare workers, Charles celebrated "humanitarian organizations working tirelessly to bring vital relief." Ultimately, King Charles' Christmas speech was a chance to reflect on 2024, while looking ahead to 2025.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
