Princess Kate Is Trying to Manage Her "Stress Levels" Amid Cancer-Free Status

In September, Princess Kate shared the news that she'd completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment following a cancer diagnosis. Now, a new report has revealed how Kate Middleton is managing her health and her "stress levels" now that she's cancer-free.

Speaking to Us Weekly, an "insider" shared that Princess Kate was delighted to return to official royal engagements when her health improved.

"Kate loves reconnecting with the community and representing her family, but she’s also trying to find a balance between her duties and personal well-being," the insider told the outlet. "She appreciates the sense of purpose but wants to ensure her stress levels don't get [too high]."

"She's tremendously relieved." (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

As well as being aware of her stress levels, the Princess is reportedly remaining mindful about her health following a difficult year.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly, "Kate has a lot more energy than she did even a few weeks ago." He continued, "She's tremendously relieved that the treatments seem to have worked and she can call herself cancer-free, but she's not taking anything for granted. She's following doctor’s orders... [It's] baby steps."

An insider also told the outlet that, while Kate was keen to return to her official royal duties, she has to pace herself. "She loves the work, but it can be tiring," the insider explained.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon on July 14, 2024. (Image credit: Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Andersen noted that Princess Kate won't be rushing to take on a full schedule just yet.

"Kate has been [doing this] for some time but is not yet back to full strength," the expert told the outlet. "It will be some time—certainly months—before we see her plunge headlong into a full-time schedule."

Another insider told the publication that Kate's team has "scaled things back in terms of not having her travel too much too soon."

Royal author Robert Hardman also spoke to the outlet, saying that there's a "sense of practical optimism" within the Royal Family. But that doesn't mean the Princess of Wales will be working all the time, though. "Kate is certainly conscious that she mustn’t overstress herself," he explained.