Princess Kate Is Trying to Manage Her "Stress Levels" Amid Cancer-Free Status
"She's not taking anything for granted. She’s following doctor’s orders."
In September, Princess Kate shared the news that she'd completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment following a cancer diagnosis. Now, a new report has revealed how Kate Middleton is managing her health and her "stress levels" now that she's cancer-free.
Speaking to Us Weekly, an "insider" shared that Princess Kate was delighted to return to official royal engagements when her health improved.
"Kate loves reconnecting with the community and representing her family, but she’s also trying to find a balance between her duties and personal well-being," the insider told the outlet. "She appreciates the sense of purpose but wants to ensure her stress levels don't get [too high]."
As well as being aware of her stress levels, the Princess is reportedly remaining mindful about her health following a difficult year.
Royal expert Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly, "Kate has a lot more energy than she did even a few weeks ago." He continued, "She's tremendously relieved that the treatments seem to have worked and she can call herself cancer-free, but she's not taking anything for granted. She's following doctor’s orders... [It's] baby steps."
An insider also told the outlet that, while Kate was keen to return to her official royal duties, she has to pace herself. "She loves the work, but it can be tiring," the insider explained.
Meanwhile, Andersen noted that Princess Kate won't be rushing to take on a full schedule just yet.
"Kate has been [doing this] for some time but is not yet back to full strength," the expert told the outlet. "It will be some time—certainly months—before we see her plunge headlong into a full-time schedule."
Another insider told the publication that Kate's team has "scaled things back in terms of not having her travel too much too soon."
Royal author Robert Hardman also spoke to the outlet, saying that there's a "sense of practical optimism" within the Royal Family. But that doesn't mean the Princess of Wales will be working all the time, though. "Kate is certainly conscious that she mustn’t overstress herself," he explained.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
