The Royals Have a Footwear Brand That Both Kate *and* Meghan Love

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are two different women and, as such, have two different style aesthetics. But one commonality the two share is an appreciation for the shoe brand Aquazzura, first worn by Meghan in 2017 and now a seemingly permanent staple in the royal fashion rotation.
The luxury shoe brand is designed in Italy by Edgardo Osorio, created to combine “luxury and craftsmanship with an innovative design and vibrant color palettes,” per Tatler. Though women in the royal family traditionally tend to favor a more “sensible shoe,” the outlet reports, this high-end shoe has caught on, not just with Kate and Meghan, but also Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall, the only daughter of Princess Anne.
Meghan kickstarted the trend at her engagement photoshoot alongside Prince Harry six years ago next week, when she wore Aquazzura’s Matilde Pump in camel, complete with a four-inch heel and crossover detail. Since then, the brand’s Bow Tie Pump has become a particular favorite amongst the group of women, a black suede slingback with a bow detail that Tatler reports provides “a unique combination of playfulness and practicality.” Kate herself is said to own six pairs of Aquazzura designs, The Daily Mail reports.
Though Queen Elizabeth famously wore bright and bold colors (worn so she could be spotted even in large crowds), her footwear choices were decidedly practical. “The Aquazzura trend is perhaps representative of the post-Elizabeth II footwear revolution, where straps, suede, and staggering height are prioritized over comfort and predictability,” Tatler reports.
Aficionados of the brand go beyond the British royal family: Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wear the brand, and Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece was announced as Aquazzura’s brand ambassador last year. “An Aquazzura heel is truly the definitive royal choice,” Tatler reports.
Tindall recently wore the brand for King Charles’ 75th birthday party—the Forever Marilyn design, specifically. “There are few fashion houses that successfully unite traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge design—so often, it’s either one or the other,” The Daily Mail reports. “And this is Aquazzura’s appeal for the royals: their shoes are handmade with a comfort-first approach—something needed when you’re on your feet on a public engagement all day. They do this without looking remotely orthopedic—they are cool and modern but never, ever ostentatious. Comfort and style? A footwear double threat, if you will.” Of the royal-preferred shoe, the outlet sums it up succinctly: “Who needs glass slippers when you have Aquazzura?”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
25 Cyber Month Nordstrom Finds I'm Buying on Sale *Way* Early
Can't wait, won't wait.
By Eliza Huber
-
Jodie Turner-Smith's Latest Eyeliner Look Is Bedazzling
And did I mention the ankle-length hair?
By Sophia Vilensky
-
King Charles and Meghan Markle Are in Touch Via Text, Royal Author Shares
Meghan mostly sends over messages about a particular topic.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles and Meghan Markle Are in Touch Via Text, Royal Author Shares
Meghan mostly sends over messages about a particular topic.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales Have a “Unique Relationship” Because of Their Shared Bond as Wife to an Heir, Royal Expert Says
“There is literally no one else for Catherine to turn to who has direct experience of the role that will one day be hers.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Finally Addresses the Resurgence of “Suits”
The show has amassed 45 billion minutes in streaming on Netflix and Peacock combined.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Omid Scobie: Meghan Markle “Doesn’t Want Anything to Do” with the Royal Family, But for Prince Harry, There’s Still “Unfinished Business”
Though no longer working for the Firm, the royal family is still Harry’s birth family, after all.
By Rachel Burchfield
-