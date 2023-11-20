The Royals Have a Footwear Brand That Both Kate *and* Meghan Love

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are two different women and, as such, have two different style aesthetics. But one commonality the two share is an appreciation for the shoe brand Aquazzura, first worn by Meghan in 2017 and now a seemingly permanent staple in the royal fashion rotation.

The luxury shoe brand is designed in Italy by Edgardo Osorio, created to combine “luxury and craftsmanship with an innovative design and vibrant color palettes,” per Tatler . Though women in the royal family traditionally tend to favor a more “sensible shoe,” the outlet reports, this high-end shoe has caught on, not just with Kate and Meghan, but also Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall, the only daughter of Princess Anne.

Meghan kickstarted the trend at her engagement photoshoot alongside Prince Harry six years ago next week, when she wore Aquazzura’s Matilde Pump in camel, complete with a four-inch heel and crossover detail. Since then, the brand’s Bow Tie Pump has become a particular favorite amongst the group of women, a black suede slingback with a bow detail that Tatler reports provides “a unique combination of playfulness and practicality.” Kate herself is said to own six pairs of Aquazzura designs, The Daily Mail reports.

Though Queen Elizabeth famously wore bright and bold colors (worn so she could be spotted even in large crowds), her footwear choices were decidedly practical. “The Aquazzura trend is perhaps representative of the post-Elizabeth II footwear revolution, where straps, suede, and staggering height are prioritized over comfort and predictability,” Tatler reports.

Aficionados of the brand go beyond the British royal family: Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wear the brand, and Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece was announced as Aquazzura’s brand ambassador last year. “An Aquazzura heel is truly the definitive royal choice,” Tatler reports.

Tindall recently wore the brand for King Charles’ 75th birthday party—the Forever Marilyn design, specifically. “There are few fashion houses that successfully unite traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge design—so often, it’s either one or the other,” The Daily Mail reports. “And this is Aquazzura’s appeal for the royals: their shoes are handmade with a comfort-first approach—something needed when you’re on your feet on a public engagement all day. They do this without looking remotely orthopedic—they are cool and modern but never, ever ostentatious. Comfort and style? A footwear double threat, if you will.” Of the royal-preferred shoe, the outlet sums it up succinctly: “Who needs glass slippers when you have Aquazzura?”