The Royals Have a Footwear Brand That Both Kate *and* Meghan Love

(Image credit: Getty)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are two different women and, as such, have two different style aesthetics. But one commonality the two share is an appreciation for the shoe brand Aquazzura, first worn by Meghan in 2017 and now a seemingly permanent staple in the royal fashion rotation.

The luxury shoe brand is designed in Italy by Edgardo Osorio, created to combine “luxury and craftsmanship with an innovative design and vibrant color palettes,” per Tatler. Though women in the royal family traditionally tend to favor a more “sensible shoe,” the outlet reports, this high-end shoe has caught on, not just with Kate and Meghan, but also Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall, the only daughter of Princess Anne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aquazzura Bow Tie 105mm Pumps
Aquazzura Bow Tie 105mm Pumps

Aquazzura Purist 105mm Pointed Toe Pumps
Aquazzura Purist 105mm Pointed Toe Pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan kickstarted the trend at her engagement photoshoot alongside Prince Harry six years ago next week, when she wore Aquazzura’s Matilde Pump in camel, complete with a four-inch heel and crossover detail. Since then, the brand’s Bow Tie Pump has become a particular favorite amongst the group of women, a black suede slingback with a bow detail that Tatler reports provides “a unique combination of playfulness and practicality.” Kate herself is said to own six pairs of Aquazzura designs, The Daily Mail reports.

Though Queen Elizabeth famously wore bright and bold colors (worn so she could be spotted even in large crowds), her footwear choices were decidedly practical. “The Aquazzura trend is perhaps representative of the post-Elizabeth II footwear revolution, where straps, suede, and staggering height are prioritized over comfort and predictability,” Tatler reports.

Aquazzura Bow Tie 85mm Mesh Pumps
Aquazzura Bow Tie 85mm Mesh Pumps

Aquazzura Purist Pointed Toe Pumps
Aquazzura Purist Pointed Toe Pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aficionados of the brand go beyond the British royal family: Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wear the brand, and Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece was announced as Aquazzura’s brand ambassador last year. “An Aquazzura heel is truly the definitive royal choice,” Tatler reports.

Aquazzura Uptown 85 Suede Pumps
Aquazzura Uptown 85 Suede Pumps

Aquazzura Love Affair Patent Leather Point Toe Flats
Aquazzura Love Affair Patent Leather Point Toe Flats

Tindall recently wore the brand for King Charles’ 75th birthday party—the Forever Marilyn design, specifically. “There are few fashion houses that successfully unite traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge design—so often, it’s either one or the other,” The Daily Mail reports. “And this is Aquazzura’s appeal for the royals: their shoes are handmade with a comfort-first approach—something needed when you’re on your feet on a public engagement all day. They do this without looking remotely orthopedic—they are cool and modern but never, ever ostentatious. Comfort and style? A footwear double threat, if you will.” Of the royal-preferred shoe, the outlet sums it up succinctly: “Who needs glass slippers when you have Aquazzura?”

Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

